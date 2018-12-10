JetSmart Signs V2500® Maintenance Service Agreement

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JetSmart has signed an eight-year service agreement, with optional extension to 10 years, with IAE International Aero Engines AG to maintain its current fleet of V2500®-powered A320ceos. The V2500 engine is offered through IAE International Aero Engines AG, a multinational aero engine consortium whose shareholders comprise Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX), Pratt & Whitney Aero Engines International GmbH, Japanese Aero Engines Corporation and MTU Aero Engines.

"We're pleased to be able to manage our V2500-powered fleet more efficiently through this services agreement," said Estuardo Ortiz, JetSmart CEO. "The optimization of engine performance benefits our passengers with better reliability and performance."

The airline, based in Santiago, Chile, began operations in 2017 with five V2500-powered A320ceos. JetSmart was founded by global private equity firm Indigo Partners. JetSmart operates the newest Airbus A320 fleet in the Americas, serving more than 32 routes in Chile, and also destinations in Argentina and Peru.

"We are committed to delivering world-class aftermarket services to our customers around the world," said Rick Deurloo, senior vice president of sales, marketing and customer support at Pratt & Whitney. "And we are pleased to welcome JetSmart to our customer network with this service agreement."

