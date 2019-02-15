JetSmarter Announces New Flight Routes to the West Coast

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JetSmarter, the world's largest private aviation community, announced the expansion of new flight routes in the West Coast including five new destinations from Seattle to San Diego.

Whether you're planning a getaway to California's wine country in Napa or looking to enjoy the Mediterranean architecture of Santa Barbara, JetSmarter's new crowdfunded flight routes will now make traveling to each destination, easier than ever. JetSmarter's new routes will offer connecting flights to already existing West Coast destinations, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Scottsdale and Las Vegas, while allowing flyers to explore new destinations as well. The launch of these routes is a result of the increased demand from travelers looking for convenient flight options between these major cities.

JetSmarter's new destinations include:

Seattle, WA

Napa & Sonoma, CA

Santa Barbara, CA

Palm Springs, CA

San Diego, CA

Coming off the recent launch of its crowdfunded flights, JetSmarter users can now initiate a flight and choose the date and time of the departure, while sharing the cost equally with other flyers. JetSmarter is now providing travelers the ability to create flights on-demand or book individual seats on flights created by fellow fliers. Passengers can enjoy the flexibility and convenience of private travel at premium commercial prices.

For more information on how to fly with JetSmarter, visit www.jetsmarter.com.

About JetSmarter

JetSmarter is a global community of fliers that prefer an elevated travel experience. We offer an innovative alternative to the dated and overpriced services offered in private aviation today; all while challenging the commercial aviation industry through competitive pricing and an unparalleled flight experience. Using a sharing economy model, JetSmarter gives users the unlimited ability to create flights on-demand or book individual seats on flights created by fellow fliers, saving thousands compared to traditional private travel. JetSmarter offers a number of programs including private charters, for which JetSmarter acts solely as your authorized agent in arranging the flight, and Public Charters, for which JetSmarter acts as principal in buying and reselling the air transportation. JetSmarter does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA-licensed and DOT-registered air carriers. For more information, visit www.jetsmarter.com.

