JetSmarter is Sharing the Love this Valentine's Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JetSmarter, the world's largest private aviation community, continues its goal of making private aviation more enjoyable and affordable for travelers.

With JetSmarter, there are many advantages of flying private and through the company's new and improved Charter Program, travelers have the ability to search for all guaranteed availability options and book within seconds without pre-purchased flight hours or restrictions to a single aircraft.

JetSmarter's digital bookings are backed by the largest network of independent operators. Last year, JetSmarter booked with 446 safety vetted and verified Operators globally. Through JetSmarter you have instant access to the largest on-demand fleet in the World at the most favored prices.

This month, when you book a charter, you will receive 5% back in flight-credit to use towards your next flight. The program is available with this Valentine's Day promotion through the end of February.

To charter with JetSmarter, visit https://charter.jetsmarter.com/ for more information.

About JetSmarter

JetSmarter is a global community of fliers that prefer an elevated travel experience. We offer an innovative alternative to the dated and overpriced services offered in private aviation today; all while challenging the commercial aviation industry through competitive pricing and an unparalleled flight experience.

