JetSmarter Launches Round-Trip Flight Deals for the Largest Tournament in Golf

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JetSmarter, the world's leader in private aviation, has announced the launch of two exclusive round-trip crowdfunded flight options to Augusta, Georgia this April. Tournament goers can fly luxuriously to the biggest tournament in golf alongside other fans to enjoy a new, first-class flight experience, as well as on-ground events and additional perks.

JetSmarter's special round trip deals include:

Boca Raton to Augusta , on 4/14 starting at $2,895

to , on 4/14 starting at New York to Augusta , on 4/14 starting at $4,195

If members purchase the required number of seats to confirm the flight to Augusta, JetSmarter will provide a complimentary evening return flight back to your airport of origin.

In addition to the new routes, JetSmarter has also partnered with the Legends Club at the tournament to make the trip even more luxurious and enjoyable for fans. Through special arrangement, fans can receive a hospitality pass to The Legends Club where they will have golf course access, VIP service to amenities, and round-trip transportation from the airport to the Club, starting at $3,295.

A limited number of special tickets are available. To book now please contact JetSmarter's Client Services team at 954-315-0088 to check on availability.

For more information on how to fly with JetSmarter to the biggest golf tournament of the year, visit https://jetsmarter.com/.

About JetSmarter

JetSmarter is a global community of fliers that prefer an elevated travel experience. We offer an innovative alternative to the dated and overpriced services offered in private aviation today; all while challenging the commercial aviation industry through competitive pricing and an unparalleled flight experience. Using a sharing economy model, JetSmarter gives users the unlimited ability to create flights on-demand or book individual seats on flights created by fellow fliers – all while saving thousands compared to traditional private travel.

A flight will be created only if the required minimum number of seats is purchased. Purchase of a minimum of 7 seats is required to confirm New York – Augusta and Boca Raton – Augusta flights. The identity of the operator performing the flight will be disclosed once the flight is confirmed. JetSmarter offers a number of programs including private charters, for which JetSmarter acts solely as your authorized agent in arranging the flight, and Public Charters, for which JetSmarter acts as principal in buying and reselling the air transportation. JetSmarter does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA-licensed and DOT-registered air carriers. Reservations and access to the event are subject to availability and are offered on a first-come, first, served basis. Member acknowledges that event access and car transportation services are provided by independent third parties, not JetSmarter, and that JetSmarter has no responsibility for the performance of such services. JetSmarter neither supervises nor controls the actions of the independent services providers, nor makes any representation either express or implied as to their suitability, and shall not be liable for any injury, damage, loss, expense, special or consequential damages caused by any act or omission of the services provider.

