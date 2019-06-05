JetSuiteX To Launch Its Acclaimed Air Service From Phoenix With Hassle-Free Daily Flights To Burbank, Las Vegas, And Oakland

Service from JetSuiteX's location at Swift Aviation, located on the southwest side of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, will commence as follows:

August 30 – Phoenix to Burbank (three daily flights)

– to (three daily flights) September 12 – Phoenix to Las Vegas (four daily flights)

– to (four daily flights) October 1 – Phoenix to Oakland (three daily flights)

This news follows JetSuiteX's recent announcement that it will begin operating flights between Seattle's King County International Airport-Boeing Field and Oakland beginning on July 1. To date, 2019 has marked a banner year for the rapidly expanding air carrier, which is celebrating its third anniversary of providing simple, reliable, and joyful air travel.

"In 2016, we set out to reintroduce the simple joy of flying by launching a new air travel concept designed to make flying short distances faster, easier and more enjoyable," said Alex Wilcox, Co-Founder and CEO of JetSuiteX. "We are thrilled to add Phoenix to the list of destinations we serve and to bring the simplicity and ease of the JetSuiteX experience to this new market."

The addition of service to Phoenix will extend JetSuiteX's route network to seven year-round destinations – Burbank (BUR), Concord/East Bay (CCR), Las Vegas (LAS), Orange County (SNA), Oakland (OAK), Phoenix (PHX), and Seattle (BFI) – as well as seasonal flights to Coachella Valley/Thermal (TRM) and Mammoth (MMH).

JetSuiteX saves its customers up to an hour on each end of the trip by flying out of private terminals on spacious, comfortable 30-seat Embraer 135 aircraft while bypassing the long lines, crowds, and hassles associated with major airports. With JetSuiteX, passengers arrive at a private terminal just 20 minutes before their flight and can enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages (including cocktails while in-flight), 36 inches of leg room and up to three pieces of complimentary checked baggage.

Tickets can be purchased by going to www.jetsuitex.com and are currently available for booking through October 31, 2019.

About JetSuiteX

Founded in 2016, JetSuiteX provides simple, reliable and joyful air travel that's faster on the ground, more comfortable in the air and competitively priced with flights starting from $79 each way.

With JetSuiteX, customers arrive just 20 minutes before departure at private terminals near major city centers and skip all the lines and hassles associated with crowded airports. JetSuiteX offers many industry-leading features including:

Flight departures from private jet terminals so the experience is faster and more comfortable, with no airport terminal delays, security lines, waiting for gates or long walks through terminals;

30-seat jets, each with legroom comparable to domestic airlines' business class service;

Free inflight messaging, with power outlets at every row;

A quick, effortless security screening process that meets and exceeds TSA requirements;

A bright, spacious, soundproofed cabin interior, and

Free drinks and snacks.

JetSuiteX flies 330 weekly scheduled flights and focuses on connecting highly desirable business and leisure markets within 500 miles which means customers can save up to two hours each time they fly by avoiding crowded airports and long drives.

JetSuiteX currently serves five destinations daily from Burbank, Orange County, Oakland, Concord, Las Vegas and seasonal service to Mammoth and Coachella Valley. Service from Seattle's King County International Airport-Boeing Field (BFI) to Oakland will begin on July 1, 2019, followed by service from Phoenix (PHX) to Burbank on August 30, 2019, from Phoenix to Las Vegas on September 12, 2019, and from Phoenix to Oakland on October 1, 2019.

JetSuiteX's luxuriously appointed E-135 jets may also be chartered for group trips, corporate events or other travel. For a custom quote, contact JetSuiteX at 800-IFlyJSX.

