Jetty Expands its Real Estate Advisory Board to Include More Leading Names in Multifamily

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty, the financial services company on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless for everyone, today announced that it has appointed several leading names in the multifamily industry to its Real Estate Advisory Board.

Members of the Board are Kevin Dinnie of Trammell Crow Residential / Crow Holdings Industrial, Larry Goodman of Cushman & Wakefield, Chris Hagen of MG Properties Group, Jennifer Hoover of Highgate Capital Group, Jeff Jannereth of Cushman & Wakefield, Ralph Pickett of Graphite Multifamily Consulting, and Joseph Renaud of Flournoy Properties Group.

These senior executives bring a diverse set of expertise and will help shape Jetty's future and strategic direction in 2021.

"Our expanded Real Estate Advisory Board will help us more quickly reach our strategic objectives in 2021 and beyond," said Mike Rudoy, CEO and co-founder of Jetty. "I'm happy to have gathered such a heavyweight group of members."

Jetty works with top property managers across the country to increase lease conversion rates, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations—thereby increasing net operating income. Partners include Greystar, LivCor, Related, Pinnacle, MG Properties, Cortland, Griffis Residential, Flournoy Properties Group, and many more, representing more than two million units nationwide. Jetty's products are written on 'A' rated paper, and are admitted in 49 U.S. states and D.C.

Jetty is on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless for everyone. As a fintech company, Jetty's solution helps property managers increase lease conversion, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations. For the renter, Jetty lowers the barrier to entry, saving residents thousands of dollars on move-in costs. To learn more about Jetty, visit www.jetty.com.

