Jetty Extracts Becomes First to Produce OCal-Certified Solventless Products

OCal certification serves as a comparable-to-organic program for California cannabis

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty Extracts , a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology, today announced that it has received OCal certification on its Solventless manufacturing process. Jetty will be the first brand to introduce OCal-certified solventless products to the California market beginning January 2023.

OCal is the comparable-to-organic certification for cannabis grown and manufactured in California, created as a solution for cannabis products that are not eligible for certification under the USDA Organic program. OCal certification creates stringent standards for cannabis cultivation and manufacturing, from soil to oil, including:

Plant material must be cultivated without using most conventional pesticides, fertilizers made with synthetic ingredients or sewage sludge, bioengineering or ionizing radiation.

OCal-certified products must be kept separate from conventional products throughout manufacturing.

Only specific types of extraction, including solventless extraction, are eligible for certification.

OCal-certified manufactured products must also be made without artificial preservatives, colors or flavors.

"Consumer safety has been a top priority of Jetty since the company's inception," said Nate Ferguson, co-founder and chief product officer at Jetty Extracts. "Jetty's OCal certification is a testament to our consistent efforts to create the cleanest, most sustainable and innovative products on the market and we're committed to meeting the growing consumer demand for transparent cannabis products."

OCal is a unique term for commercial cannabis products in the state and is comparable to the USDA National Organic Program (NOP) and the California Organic Food and Farming Act (COFFA). The OCal program is administered by the California Department of Public Health Food and Drug Branch (CDPH-FDB), which enforces standards for manufactured cannabis products sold, labeled or represented as OCal. The OCal program safeguards the integrity of its standards by working with third-party certifying agents to ensure compliance with OCal regulations.

Consumers can find Jetty's OCal-certified Solventless products in dispensaries across California beginning January 2023. For more information, please visit JettyExtracts.com .

About Jetty Extracts

Founded in San Diego, CA, Jetty is one of the original players in cannabis extraction. Since its founding in 2013 Jetty has been obsessed with creating the safest, cleanest, and most flavorful products. In 2014, it launched one of the first vapes free from fillers and cutting agents. Today Jetty continues that legacy with its cleanest extract to date, Jetty Solventless. Made with just ice and water, Jetty's award-winning Solventless vape, live rosin, and infused pre-rolls are some of the finest, hand-crafted extracts around.

