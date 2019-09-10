JewBelong Launches Edgy Outdoor Campaign Across Manhattan and New Jersey in Time for Rosh Hashanah: 'Even if you think kugel is an exercise for your vagina.'

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panic and guilt are going to set in for lots of Jewish families on Sept. 29. Why? It's the start of Rosh Hashanah, one of the holiest days of the Jewish year, and it can leave even secular Jews asking themselves, now what?

JewBelong was created to answer that question, and to calm any High Holiday-related JewBarrassment (that anxious feeling that creeps in when you think you should do or know something Jewish but you don't) with meaningful DIY readings and rituals.

"Lots of Jewish families don't go to synagogue services on Rosh Hashanah, but that doesn't mean they need to miss out on all the holiday has to offer. JewBelong's free Rosh Hashanah Booklet is a relatable mix of traditional and new," says Archie Gottesman, JewBelong's co-founder. "JewBelong's Personal Roadmap (page 14 of the Rosh Hashanah booklet) is a way to ask yourself important questions to help start the new year off right and to make amends for what you might want to clean up from the prior year – which is what the High Holidays are really about."

Gottesman is no stranger to innovative marketing. She spent 20 years doing the iconic branding for Manhattan Mini Storage with ads like "If You Don't Like Gay Marriage, Don't Get Gay Married" and "Why Leave a City That Has Six Professional Sports Teams, and Also the Mets?"

In addition to Rosh Hashanah, JewBelong features guides to celebrating many other Jewish holidays, including Shabbat, Passover and Hanukkah, plus sections on lifecycle moments, like weddings, bris and shiva.

"We don't care which one of your parents is Jewish or if neither of them is," explains Gottesman. "We're here to provide you with the information and inspiration you need to enjoy every minute of it, especially these days in the face of rising antisemitism when being outwardly Jewish can be challenging, and even risky."

For more information, visit JewBelong or email stacy@starchbranding.com.

