Jewelers Mutual Group Launches Transformational Zing™ Platform for Jewelry Industry

"Given the challenging times our industry has faced recently, there's never been a better time for us to bring a meaningful solution to the marketplace. The Zing platform empowers jewelers to make faster, smarter business decisions, helps them create a seamless customer experience, and provides product selection not historically available to everyone."

Featured Zing platform products and services include:

The Diamond Marketplace powered by the International Diamond Exchange's (IDEX) : With IDEX's Guaranteed Diamond Transactions™ service, suppliers can share their inventory (including specifications, grading, and pricing information), so all jewelers have transparent access to inventory and pricing information around the globe

: With IDEX's Guaranteed Diamond Transactions™ service, suppliers can share their inventory (including specifications, grading, and pricing information), so all jewelers have transparent access to inventory and pricing information around the globe A Jewelry Appraisal Solution : leverages the expertise of Gemworld so jewelers can generate a professional appraisal from any device in minutes

: leverages the expertise of so jewelers can generate a professional appraisal from any device in minutes JM Shipping Solution™ tool : provides fast, secure and money-saving shipping options designed specifically for the jewelry industry

: provides fast, secure and money-saving shipping options designed specifically for the jewelry industry JM Care Plan™ products : revenue-generating plans go beyond a typical manufacturer's warranty to keep customers' jewelry and watches in like-new condition

: revenue-generating plans go beyond a typical manufacturer's warranty to keep customers' jewelry and watches in like-new condition Personal Jewelry Insurance Claims tool: enables jewelers to expedite filing and managing Jewelers Mutual insurance claims, allowing customers to replace their treasured pieces faster

To develop this digital platform, teams of usability experts and developers worked directly with jewelers to learn about their needs, and then conceptualized, designed, and thoroughly tested the platform. Jewelers Mutual collaborated with industry leaders such as IDEX and Gemworld, and established a Dallas technology hub.

"We're continually innovating and further enhancing the platform. The continuous driver behind the development of the Zing platform is Jewelers Mutual's desire to advance the jewelry industry," said Adam Gerety, Jewelers Mutual vice president of platform operations.

Jewelers Mutual will continue to expand the tools and capabilities of the Zing platform, allowing jewelers access to leading jewelry and technology providers to help drive the growth of their businesses.

To learn more about the Zing platform, visit jewelersmutual.com/zing .

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL GROUP

Jewelers Mutual Group was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Today, the Group offers products and services nationwide and throughout Canada that enable jewelry businesses to run safe, secure, and successful operations. Consumers also put their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their personal jewelry and the special moments it represents. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 33 consecutive ratings of "A+ Superior" from A.M. Best Company. Insurance coverage is offered by either Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company, SI (a stock insurer) or JM Specialty Insurance Company. Policyholders of both insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

SOURCE Jewelers Mutual Group

