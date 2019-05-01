Jewelers of America Announces Winners of Design Competition

"CASE Awards shines a spotlight on the talented jewelers in Jewelers of America member retail stores across the country. Jewelry design is an art form. Bench jewelers can turn a concept into a stunning piece of jewelry and turn a memory or special occasion into a wearable part of your life story," says JA Spokesperson Amanda Gizzi.

All the winning jewelers are members of Jewelers of America. Jewelers of America-member jewelers are among the most reputable jewelers in the United States, backed by an annual commitment to Jewelers of America's Code of Professional Practices.

The winners, selected out of 54 entries from JA Retail Members, were determined by a judging panel of industry experts who evaluated the entries on the following criteria: overall design, marketability, practicality/wearability and quality of manufacture. The first-place winners were: Chris Jensen of C3 Designs in South Milwaukee, WI, for a rough Selenite crystal and rough black tourmaline crystal earrings; Ricardo Basta of Ricardo Basta Fine Jewelry in Los Angeles, CA, for a blue zircon and 14K yellow gold ring; Thomas Dailing of Lee Ayers Jewelers in Stevens Point, WI, for a 14K white gold pendant with citrine and diamonds; and Ricardo Basta of Ricardo Basta Fine Jewelry in Los Angeles, CA, for pink tourmaline and aquamarine earrings. The second-place winners were: Sharon Curtiss-Gal of the The Gem Vault for an Australian opal necklace; Marianne Vander Wall of Devon Fine Jewelry for a peridot and green tourmaline necklace; Irina Orshansky of Bella Fine Jewelry LLC for a silver and 22K yellow gold plated decanter; and Faye Kim of Faye Kim Fine Jewelry for an Australian opal ring.



The 2019 CASE Awards, sponsored by Synchrony and Jewelers Mutual Insurance Group, was open only to JA Retail Members and their employees. For more information about the competition and to view the Winner's Photo Gallery, visit www.jewelers.org/caseawards.

