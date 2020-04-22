Jewelers of America Launches "Make Mom Shine" Sweepstakes

"Now more than ever, we all need a little shine and sparkle in our life. The 'Make Mom Shine' sweepstakes gives entrants the opportunity to win a piece of jewelry for themselves or to gift to a special mom in their life. We are giving away a different piece of jewelry every few days, providing more opportunities to win," says Amanda Gizzi, spokesperson for Jewelers of America.

The sweepstakes will be made up of six mini-giveaways throughout the time period, so each follower will have the opportunity to enter multiple times for their shot at a prize. Each entrant must follow Jewelers of America on Instagram, tag a friend in the giveaway post comments, and use #MakeMomShine. The giveaways feature jewelry by GiGi Ferranti Jewelry; Graziela Gems; Jean Joaillerie; Loriann Jewelry; Martha Seely Design; and With You Designs, LLC.

Jewelers of America's "Make Mom Shine" Sweepstakes runs through May 9, 2020 at 5:00PM EDT. The full prize schedule and rules are available here: https://www.jewelers.org/news/jewelry-contests/1067-makemomshine-instagram-giveaway-2020. The winner will be selected in a random drawing among all eligible entries received. Jewelers of America has also released its annual Mother's Day gift guide, which can be found here: https://www.jewelers.org/gift-guides/mothers-day-jewelry.

When buying jewelry this Mother's Day, know that the purchase is supporting reputable jewelers that have a long-standing history of service to their communities. With your support, jewelers will remain as pillars in the community to help celebrate all of life's important moments. For more information on jewelry or to find a Jewelers of America member jewelry store near you, visit www.jewelers.org.

SOURCE Jewelers of America

