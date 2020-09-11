Jewellery & Gem Digital World gears up for October debut

Scheduled for 27 - 29 October, J&G Digital World will be live 24 hours a day during the event period with exhibitors' individual team members having the flexibility of setting the time when they will be available to serve buyers. The platform is in English for the pilot event, with the Chinese-language interface and other enhanced features slated for release next year.

Trade buyer registration has commenced and will remain open until 29 October. Thousands of buyers and more than 800 suppliers are anticipated to participate in the pilot programme, which is focused on capturing the real value of in-person events in a virtual setting. Four more digital events will be launched in 2021.

"As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve and the outlook for physical international trade shows remains uncertain, Jewellery & Gem World 2020, the world's biggest B2B jewellery marketplace, is pivoting to an online format this year through J&G Digital World. This digital event is optimised to spark genuine conversations, facilitate efficient digital product meetings, and ultimately, build business relationships, regardless of time zones and distance," said David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia.

Dominic Hill, Founder and CEO of Atelier Technology, added, "Until today, matchmaking services in virtual events have been simplistic and not very effective to either buyer or vendor. Now with our intelligent wishlists and walk-the-show features, we are raising the bar, giving buyers and vendors a genuine reason to expect more from digital networking tools."

The interactive platform's powerful features include targeted finished jewellery product meetings, Trend Walls, a Dynamic Show Guide and a new presentation mode.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets Jewellery

Our in-person and web-based sourcing experiences, digital solutions and dedicated B2B platforms bring together international buyers and quality sellers in the fine jewellery, gemstone, and fashion jewellery and accessories markets. Our resources, industry experience, influence and focus as a partner are enhanced by our global jewellery portfolio consisting of 13 events in 9 key cities, a powerful digital platform -- JewelleryNet, a dedicated Jewellery Media team and one of the industry's most prestigious awards programmes -- the JNA Awards.

About Atelier Technology

Atelier Technology is the leading market network for design, sourcing and trading in the jewellery supply chain. Over 1,000 industry leaders are already using Atelier Technology to transform how they manage their supply chain interactions resulting in improved operational efficiency and compliance, increased agility and accelerated business outcomes. Based in London, UK with offices around the globe, Atelier's vision is to digitise every retailer to get better products to market, faster. To learn more, visit www.atelier.technology

