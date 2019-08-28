Jewellery design in the limelight at JNA Conference 2019

The panel discussion - the first of its kind to be organised by JNA - will explore the inspired workings of the creative mind in order to foster artistry, profitability and best practices in the jewellery design community. Casting the spotlight on famed eponymous brands and the enterprising mindsets that led to their international success, it will cover developing one's design voice, balancing signature aesthetics with profitability, and winning over today's generation of consumers, among others.

JNA has assembled an impressive panel of esteemed jewellery designers and business leaders to share their perspectives on the subject.

Alessio Boschi, Founder & Designer of Alessio Boschi Jewels, has been delighting the jewellery world with his exquisite and whimsical creations for over 20 years. Following several industry collaborations in Europe and Asia including working with Bangkok-based manufacturers to produce luxury jewellery sets for the Middle East, American, Asian and European markets; creating more commercial designs to reach a larger international audience; and working as Design Director in Australia for one of the world's largest pearl companies, he launched the Alessio Boschi brand in 2010.

KGK Group Vice Chairman Sanjay Kothari drives the century-old group's growth and continued expansion into new markets. Over the last 30 years, the fourth-generation entrepreneur spearheaded KGK Group's evolution into a multinational conglomerate with a presence throughout the gems and jewellery industry pipeline. His first business initiative was the establishment of diamond manufacturing services in Mumbai, India in 1986. Since then, he has developed many verticals, including international sales and marketing, jewellery manufacturing, gemstone mining, jewellery retailing and real estate. Under his inspired leadership, acute business acumen and entrepreneurial enthusiasm, KGK Group's gem and jewellery business now spans from mines to retail brands. Kothari also revamped the group's IT, corporate identity and management operations to transform it into a globally renowned group with over 12,000 employees around the world.

Award-winning designer Fei Liu founded his internationally acclaimed eponymous brand, Fei Liu Fine Jewellery, in 2006. His bespoke masterpieces have won the admiration of clients around the world. His vivid and striking creations have also gained him numerous international honours. Liu draws his inspiration from everyday life; seeing the intricate details and turning them into wearable jewels. With every piece, Fei Liu Fine Jewellery embodies the designer's aesthetic of colour, femininity and three-dimensional artistry.

The child of two dedicated jewellery designers, Mana Matsuzaki graduated from Rikkyo University in Tokyo. She then pursued her love for the arts by studying at KIDI Parsons in Kanazawa and the Parsons School of Design in New York. In 2004, she received a degree in jewellery design from the Fashion Institute of Technology. LATREIA, her original contemporary fine jewellery collection, made its debut in 2006. Matsuzaki won The Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Prize in the JJA Jewellery Design Awards 2011, organised by the Japan Jewellery Association. In 2016, LATREIA held its 10th anniversary exhibition at the Embassy of Belgium in Japan. Matsuzaki was featured in Ryo Yamaguchi's book, "Top Jewellers of Japan", as well as in the "Fine Jewelry Couture: Contemporary Heirlooms" coffee table book by Olivier Dupon that showcased trendsetting designers around the world.

Sarah Zhuang has been taking the jewellery world by storm with her bespoke, multifunctional creations. Growing up in a family of jewellers, the Hong Kong designer was exposed to the ins and outs of the industry from a young age. Fuelled by her passion for jewellery design and craftsmanship, she obtained a design certificate from the Gemological Institute of America and a professional diploma from the Hong Kong Design Institute. She further honed her skills by studying at the Accademia Riaci in Florence, Italy. Zhuang started designing bespoke pieces in 2013. Four years later, she launched her brand, Sarah Zhuang Jewellery, which combines aesthetics and functionality in contemporary and vibrantly versatile bejewelled collections. Her creative wonders have won her numerous accolades and cemented her reputation as one of Hong Kong's most innovative and promising young designers.



"We are extremely pleased to organise this engrossing session on jewellery design to help cultivate creativity and innovation in the international gem and jewellery trade. Our distinguished speakers have all successfully transformed their passion into acclaimed enterprises. This is thus a must-attend event for designers, entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders seeking to make their mark in the international market," says JNA Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Christie Dang, who will moderate the panel discussion.

Sponsored by KGK Group, the JNA Conference 2019 is expected to attract professional and amateur jewellery designers from around the world. It will be conducted in English and Mandarin, with simultaneous interpretation.

"As the leading business resource on the international jewellery industry, JNA provides the most relevant and incisive information to help companies grow and prosper. The JNA Conference cements our commitment to facilitate dialogue and the exchange of ideas on pressing issues and trends shaping the international gem and jewellery landscape. Jewellery design is the first of many substantial subjects we will be tackling as part of our resolve to serve the trade through top-notch content and programming," Dang adds.

For more details and to register for the JNA Conference: "From Inspiration to Innovation - The Designer's Journey of Creativity" on 19 September 2019, please visit https://exhibitions.jewellerynet.com/9jg/en-us/specialevents/jnaconference.

