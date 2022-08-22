Jewelry And Silverware Global Market to Reach $279.91 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Jewelry And Silverware Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-User Sex" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global jewelry and silverware market is expected to grow from $193.44 billion in 2021 to $210.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The market is expected to grow to $279.91 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.



The jewelry and silverware market consists of sales of jewelry and silverware by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce engrave, chase or etch jewelry, novelties or precious metal flatware, stamp coins, cut, slab, tumble, carve, engrave, polish or facet or recut, repolish or reset precious or semiprecious stones.



The main types of jewelry and silverware are jewelry and silverware. Silverware is any metal spoons, knives, forks, and other eating utensils, as well as tableware, dishes, and serving pieces that are made of or coated with silver. It is distributed through various channels such as online stores, specialty stores, hypermarkets and others. The products are used by men and women.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the jewelry and silverware market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting in the jewelry and silverware market. The regions covered in the jewelry and silverware market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Jewelry and silverware manufacturers have adopted CAD software due to its finest measurement providing capability. CAD or computer aided design software is used by engineers and architects for creating accurate drawings of objects. Using CAD in jewelry making has enabled the manufacturers to easily customize the jewelries with high precision according as per customer requirements. It helps in lowering the manufacturing cost by creating a virtual model and replicating it during manufacturing.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Jewelry; Silverware

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Speciality Stores; Hypermarkets; Other Distribution Channels

3) By End-User Sex: Men; Women



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Jewelry And Silverware Market Characteristics



4. Jewelry And Silverware Market Product Analysis



5. Jewelry And Silverware Market Supply Chain



6. Jewelry And Silverware Market Customer Information



7. Jewelry And Silverware Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Jewelry And Silverware



9. Jewelry And Silverware Market Size And Growth



10. Jewelry And Silverware Market Regional Analysis



11. Jewelry And Silverware Market Segmentation

12. Jewelry And Silverware Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Jewelry And Silverware Market



14. Western Europe Jewelry And Silverware Market



15. Eastern Europe Jewelry And Silverware Market



16. North America Jewelry And Silverware Market



17. South America Jewelry And Silverware Market



18. Middle East Jewelry And Silverware Market



19. Africa Jewelry And Silverware Market



20. Jewelry And Silverware Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Jewelry And Silverware Market



22. Market Background: General Manufacturing Market



23. Recommendations



24. Appendix



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Rajesh Exports

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Tiffany & Co.

Pandora A/S

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

the swatch group

Christian Dior SE

Kering SA

James Avery Craftsman, Inc.

