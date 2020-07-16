Jewelry As A Force For Good: UNI CREATIONS Partners With Girl Up To Launch Girl Up Collection

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today UNI CREATIONS is launching the "Girl Up Collection" in partnership with Girl Up, a leadership development initiative founded by the United Nations Foundation that works to advance gender equality worldwide. In addition to annual corporate contributions to their global efforts, UNI CREATIONS is pledging 5% of all sales from the Girl Up Collection to support Girl Up Club's leadership development programs to engage, train, and mobilize girls around the world to take action for global gender equality.

The Girl Up Collection was created with Girl Up's "by girls, for girls" mantra in mind. The jewelry is easy to wear and fun to collect, and also honors empowerment and girls' community of friendships. Most importantly, this will be a brand that connects the girls, their cares and causes, and the joy of giving back.

This new jewelry collection is as diverse as it is appealing, as youthful as it is sophisticated, and can be worn in a myriad of ways. We believe that every girl and woman on this earth is unique, like this collection, and we hope each of them finds a way to wear a piece that reflects and celebrates her one-of-a-kind essence.

The website, GirlUpCollection.com, will include a state-of-the-art Virtual Try On room, where visitors can "try on" the entire collection, take a selfie, and easily share on social media.

What's so engaging about the Girl Up Collection is that the breadth of its assortment not only appeals to a youthful spirit but also to any woman who seeks a fresh style of jewelry that is also meaningful, rooted in a desire to wear something that is more than just an accessory. The scope and style make immediately apparent that this collection isn't merely motivated to promote a cause, but to celebrate beautiful design and craftsmanship that can stand on its own as jewelry that will excite and intrigue women of every generation.

The motifs of confidence, fearlessness, kindness, and caring capture the spirit of Girl Up's committed young leaders and any wearer's desire to be part of a vast and growing community:

Dove – a symbol of peace and the Girl Up logo.

Laurel leaf – a symbol of success and inspired by the UN Foundation logo.

Fearless charms – words of celebration and strength.

Stars and Bolts – a symbol of beauty and positive good, reaching for your goals and dreams, and enlightenment and illumination of a bolt of light.

Globe – a symbol of the community of togetherness.

The collection is crafted in sterling silver and diamonds and blue and pink sapphires with a retail price range of $35 - $100. Bead bracelets in an array of colors offer a foundation to collect and add charms to curate an individualized jewelry story. All diamonds are ethically sourced. The collection is available at GirlUpCollection.com.

About Girl Up

Girl Up is a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality. With resources in six languages and 3,500 Girl Up Clubs in more than 120 countries, we've trained 65,000 girls of all backgrounds to create tangible change for girls everywhere.

Girl Up provides leadership training and gives girls tools to become gender equality advocates and activists. Through our programs, girls broaden their social impact skill set, benefit from a platform to tell their stories, and apply STEM for social good. Our girl leaders create real policy change at local and national levels, help raise millions of dollars to support United Nations programs that reach tens of thousands of girls around the world, and build community-based movements.

Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010, and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide.

