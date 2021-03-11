Jewelry, Coins, Riverfront Property, and More Up for Bid on HiBid Following Nearly $30 Million Week

OCALA, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com is the leading auction platform for buying and selling assets spanning hundreds of categories, including art, antiques, jewelry, household items, toys, tools, and real estate. In last week's sales, a total of 1,023 auctions generated more than $28.9 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP). Approximately 964,000 bidders placed an average of 1.6 million bids per day. As a result, more than 400,000 lots sold across the platform's webcast and online-only auctions. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers a comprehensive auction management platform that supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.

March 1st-7th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $28,940,484

Gross Merchandise Volume: $54,077,511

Lots Sold: 401,950

Online-Only Auctions: 953

Webcast Auctions: 70

Average Bidders Per Day: 964,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.6 million

The following list represents a mere sampling of the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the latest Featured and Hot auctions, or use the search box to find auctions nearby. Across these and other events, bidders can bid now on collectible coins, barbecue grills, antiques, fine jewelry, real estate in Tennessee, and much more.

Jewelry, Antique Ceramics and Decorations Online-Only Auction

Seller: Global Heritage Auction Co., Limited

Dates: February 28th-March 15th, 2021

Lots: 604

View Auction Items

Jimmy Buffett & Elvis Premium Coins Online-Only Auction

Seller: Bumblebee Auction

Dates: January 19th-March 16th

Lots: 785

View Auction Items

Catholic Charities Online-Only Benefit Auction

Seller: Schmid Auction & Realty Co.

Dates: March 1st-17th, 2021

Lots: 48

View Auction Items

104.75 Acres in Tennessee Online-Only Auction

Seller: United Country Clinch Mountain Realty & Auction

Dates: February 12th-March 27th, 2021

Lots: 1

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

