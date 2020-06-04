Jewelry.HiBid.com Is HiBid's Go-To Source for Jewelry Auctions Worldwide

OCALA, Fla., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $1.09 billion (gross auction proceeds) in goods last year, including a wide range of collectibles, exotic cars, real estate, and other assets in hundreds of categories. In addition to the HiBid.com homepage, bidders can also visit HiBid's many specialized portals to find auction items that match their interests. Jewelry.HiBid.com is one of these portals, providing a centralized source for auctions featuring diamonds and other gemstones, antique and vintage jewelry, novelty and costume jewelry, watches, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings, and related items.

Jewelry.HiBid.com offers bidders multiple ways to find auctions and lots of interest. They can, for example, browse all current auctions, search for specific items, or view all auctions open for bidding. Search results can also be limited by auction type, such as webcast, online-only, or those allowing internet absentee bidding.

To locate a jewelry auction near you, visit Jewelry.HiBid.com and click the auction map. Selecting an auction site marker provides you with general information about the auction and a link to view all of the available lots for sale. When you're ready to bid, select an auction and click Register To Bid to get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

Contact Auction Flex

352-414-1947

[email protected]

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex