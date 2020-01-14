Jewett-Cameron Announces 1st Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended November 30, 2019.

Sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled $7.1 million compared to sales of $9.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Net loss for the current quarter was ($6,621), or ($0.00) per share, compared to net income of $349,694, or $0.08 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

"Several of our major accounts postponed their expected purchases during the quarter," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "The delay may be related to the timing of reduced tariffs on some of our products, as we received notice during the quarter that a number of our metal products imported from China have been reclassified and are no longer subject to the 25% tariff. During the quarter, we also continued to invest in our infrastructure while rationalizing our product offerings by deciding to discontinue our involvement in Industrial Tools through the closure of our MSI-Pro Division. Although all these changes come with initial costs, we believe they will help to better position the Company for the future."

As of November 30, 2019, the Company's cash position was approximately $8.97 million, and there was no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit. The Company has also continued to use its excess cash to repurchase and cancel common shares. Subsequent to the end of the fiscal period, the Company privately repurchased for cancelation a total of 490,120 common shares from two large shareholders. The shares were repurchased by the Company at a price of $7.89 per share, calculated as the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of all the shares traded on NASDAQ during the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The total cost of the share repurchases was $3,867,047. The Company has historically utilized its cash position by implementing share repurchase programs as an effective method of enhancing shareholder value, and the Board of Directors will consider implementing new share repurchase plans in the future.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and LIFETIME POST™ systems brands; Early Start, Spring Gardner, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



November 30, 2019

August 31, 2019











ASSETS





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,969,249

$ 9,652,310 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2019 - $Nil)

2,164,026



2,835,952 Inventory, net of allowance of $165,000 (August 31, 2019 - $119,357)

7,280,126



6,377,805 Note receivable

997



1,197 Prepaid expenses

568,815



393,539 Prepaid income taxes

201,956



223,420











Total current assets

19,185,169



19,484,223











Property, plant and equipment, net

2,708,144



2,727,406











Intangible assets, net

2,912



3,048











Total assets $ 21,896,225

$ 22,214,677























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 238,133

$ 410,027 Accrued liabilities

1,186,744



1,312,580











Total current liabilities

1,424,877



1,722,607











Deferred tax liability

47,103



61,204











Total liabilities

1,471,980



1,783,811











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock









Authorized









21,567,564 common shares, without par value









10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value









Issued









3,971,282 common shares (August 31, 2019 – 3,971,282)

936,903



936,903 Additional paid-in capital

618,707



618,707 Retained earnings

18,868,635



18,875,256











Total stockholders' equity

20,424,245



20,430,866











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,896,225

$ 22,214,677

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended November 30, 2019

Three Months

Ended November 30, 2018











SALES $ 7,055,178

$ 9,066,100











COST OF SALES

5,006,835



6,757,014











GROSS PROFIT

2,048,343



2,309,086











OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling, general and administrative expenses

649,010



556,148 Depreciation and amortization

48,148



50,870 Wages and employee benefits

1,362,059



1,223,059















2,059,217



1,830,077











Income from continuing operations

(10,874)



479,009











OTHER ITEMS









Interest and other income

11,615



17,151











Income before income taxes

741



496,160











Income tax expense

(7,362)



(146,466)











Net (loss) income $ (6,621)

$ 349,694











Basic earnings per common share $ (0.00)

$ 0.08











Diluted earnings per common share $ (0.00)

$ 0.08











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic

3,971,282



4,256,361 Diluted

3,971,282



4,256,361

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended

November 30,

Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2019

2018











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net (loss) income $ (6,621)

$ 349,694 Items not involving an outlay of cash:









Depreciation and amortization

48,148



50,870 Deferred income taxes

(14,101)



4,826











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

671,926



417,942 (Increase) in inventory

(902,321)



(1,121,813) Decrease in note receivable

200



1,903 (Increase) in prepaid expenses

(175,276)



(157,361) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(297,730)



536,032 Decrease in prepaid income taxes

21,464



114,310 Increase in income taxes payable

-



27,330











Net cash provided by (used by) operating activities

(654,311)



223,733











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(28,750)



-











Net cash used in investing activities

(28,750)



-











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Redemption of common stock

-



(893,376)











Net cash used in financing activities

-



(893,376)











Net decrease in cash

(683,061)



(669,643)











Cash, beginning of period

9,652,310



6,097,463











Cash, end of period $ 8,969,249

$ 5,427,820

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.jewettcameron.com

