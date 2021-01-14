Jewett-Cameron Announces 1st Quarter Financial Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jan 14, 2021, 16:25 ET

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended November 30, 2020.

Sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $10.3 million compared to sales of $7.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Net income for the current quarter was $488,527, or $0.14 per share, compared to a net loss of ($6,621), or ($0.00) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

"We continue to see strong demand from the DIY and pet product sectors which is elevating our brand and market presence. We feel the pandemic has bolstered our market penetration and accelerated our strategic campaign to rebrand our products to connect directly with consumers and expand our presence in more sales channels" said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "Even though the economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain, we remain committed to this strategy in fiscal 2021."

As of November 30, 2020, the Company's cash position was approximately $5.8 million, and there was no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and LIFETIME POST™ systems brands; Early Start, Spring Gardner, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events.  These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings.  Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


November 30,
2020

August 31,
2020






ASSETS










Current assets




  Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,839,952

$

3,801,037

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2020 - $Nil)

4,246,957

6,274,426

  Inventory, net of allowance of $65,000 (August 31, 2020 - $65,000)

9,421,159

9,198,146

  Prepaid expenses

839,873

1,036,128






  Total current assets

20,347,941

20,309,737






Property, plant and equipment, net

3,101,343

2,967,565






Intangible assets, net

599

659






Total assets

$

23,449,883

$

23,277,961






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Current liabilities










  Accounts payable

$

974,176

$

1,095,061

  Current portion of notes payable

415,988

342,326

  Income taxes payable

219,636

40,596

  Accrued liabilities

1,682,324

2,016,300






  Total current liabilities

3,292,124

3,494,283






Long-term liabilities




Notes payable (note 8)

264,719

338,381






Deferred tax liability

56,168

96,952






Total liabilities

3,613,011

3,929,616






Stockholders' equity




  Capital stock




    Authorized




      21,567,564 common shares, without par value




      10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value




    Issued




      3,481,162 common shares (August 31, 2020 – 3,481,162)

821,284

821,284

  Additional paid-in capital

618,707

618,707

  Retained earnings

18,396,881

17,908,354






  Total stockholders' equity

19,836,872

19,348,345






  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

23,449,883

$

23,277,961

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2020

Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2019






SALES

$

10,316,284

$

7,055,178






COST OF SALES

7,353,385

5,006,835






GROSS PROFIT

2,962,899

2,048,343






OPERATING EXPENSES




  Selling, general and administrative expenses

694,628

649,010

  Depreciation and amortization

50,529

48,148

  Wages and employee benefits

1,593,959

1,362,059








2,339,116

2,059,217






Income from operations

623,783

(10,874)






OTHER ITEMS




Interest and other income

3,000

11,615






Income before income taxes

626,783

741






Income tax expense

(138,256)

(7,362)






Net income (loss)

$

488,527

$

(6,621)






Basic earnings per common share

$

0.14

$

(0.00)






Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.14

$

(0.00)






Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:




  Basic

3,481,162

3,971,282

  Diluted

3,481,162

3,971,282

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2020

Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2019






CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income (loss)

$

488,527

$

(6,621)

Items not involving an outlay of cash:




    Depreciation and amortization

50,529

48,148

    Deferred income taxes

(40,784)

(14,101)






Changes in non-cash working capital items:




    Decrease in accounts receivable

2,027,469

671,926

    (Increase) in inventory

(223,013)

(902,321)

    Decrease in note receivable

-

200

    Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

196,255

(175,276)

    Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(454,861)

(297,730)

    Decrease in prepaid income taxes

-

21,464

    Increase in income taxes payable

179,040

-






Net cash provided by (used by) operating activities

2,223,162

(654,311)






CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




    Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(184,247)

(28,750)






Net cash used in investing activities

(184,247)

(28,750)






Net increase (decrease) in cash

2,038,915

(683,061)






Cash, beginning of period

3,801,037

9,652,310






Cash, end of period

$

5,839,952

$

8,969,249

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

