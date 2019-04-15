Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six month periods of fiscal 2019 ended February 28, 2019.

Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 totaled $7.86 million compared to sales of $13.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Income from operations was $57,625 compared to income of $720,244 for the quarter ended February 28, 2018. Net income was $119,629, or $0.03 per share, compared to net income of $508,298, or $0.11 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the six months ended February 28, 2019, sales totaled $16.9 million compared to sales of $22.8 million for the six months ended February 28, 2018, and income from operations was $536,634 compared to $1,290,546. Net income was $469,323, or $0.11 per share, compared to net income of $830,731, or $0.19 per share, in the first six months of fiscal 2018.

"The results from the second quarter were disappointing, but were primarily from external factors," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "The extended cold and wet weather across much of the United States caused retailers to delay purchases of Spring and Summer merchandise, and the tariffs on Chinese goods has resulted in continued uncertainty in the marketplace. So far in our fiscal third quarter however, we are seeing improvement in some important areas."

As of February 28, 2019, the Company's cash position was approximately $3.7 million, and there was no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit. The Company has historically utilized its cash position by implementing share repurchase programs as an effective method of enhancing shareholder value. Since the start of a new repurchase plan on February 18, 2019, the Company has repurchased a total of 189,400 common shares at a cost of $1,651,706, or $8.72 per share.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries (Jewett-Cameron Companies), operate out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Those businesses consist of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, seed processing and sales, and sales of industrial tools and clamps. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and INFINITY Euro fence systems brands; Early Start, Spring Gardner, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com .

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



February 28,

2019

August 31,

2018











ASSETS





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,706,604

$ 6,097,463 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2018 - $Nil)

3,197,120



4,152,492 Inventory, net of allowance of $89,424 (August 31, 2018 - $75,336)

11,705,607



9,803,197 Note receivable

1,797



4,000 Prepaid expenses

565,516



347,251 Prepaid income taxes

308,832



114,310











Total current assets

19,485,476



20,518,713











Property, plant and equipment, net

2,789,951



3,105,260











Intangible assets, net

3,319



3,590











Total assets $ 22,278,746

$ 23,627,563











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 368,673

$ 377,092 Accrued liabilities

944,758



1,795,207











Total current liabilities

1,313,431



2,172,299











Deferred tax liability

79,886



81,853











Total liabilities

1,393,317



2,254,152











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock









Authorized









21,567,564 common shares, without par value









10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value









Issued









4,210,538 common shares (August 31, 2018 – 4,314,659)

993,344



1,017,908 Additional paid-in capital

600,804



600,804 Retained earnings

19,291,281



19,754,699











Total stockholders' equity

20,885,429



21,373,411











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,278,746

$ 23,627,563

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Three Month

Periods ended

February 28,

Six Month

Periods ended

February 28,

2019 2018

2019 2018



















SALES $ 7,857,175 $ 13,341,338

$ 16,923,275 $ 22,755,308



















COST OF SALES

6,095,887

10,705,532



12,852,901

17,932,754



















GROSS PROFIT

1,761,288

2,635,806



4,070,374

4,822,554



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

405,888

616,074



962,036

1,061,951 Depreciation and amortization

45,401

122,745



96,271

195,410 Wages and employee benefits

1,252,374

1,176,743



2,475,433

2,274,647



1,703,663

1,915,562



3,533,740

3,532,008



















Income from operations

57,625

720,244



536,634

1,290,546



















OTHER ITEMS

















(Loss) gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

105,365

530



105,365

(27,022) Interest and other income

9,184

5,793



26,335

8,483



114,549

6,323



131,700

(18,539)



















Income before income taxes

172,174

726,567



668,334

1,272,007



















Income tax expense

(52,545)

(218,269)



(199,011)

(441,276)



















Net income $ 119,629 $ 508,298

$ 469,323 $ 830,731



















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.03 $ 0.11

$ 0.11 $ 0.19



















Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.03 $ 0.11

$ 0.11 $ 0.19



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

















Basic

4,218,348

4,468,988



4,218,672

4,468,988 Diluted

4,218,348

4,468,988



4,218,672

4,468,988

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Six Month Period

ended February 28,

2019

2018











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 469,323

$ 830,731 Items not involving an outlay of cash:









Depreciation and amortization

96,271



195,410 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

(105,365)



27,022 Deferred income taxes

(1,967)



25,691











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

955,372



(2,499,848) (Increase) in inventory

(1,902,410)



(481,648) Decrease in note receivable

2,203



- (Increase) in prepaid expenses

(218,265)



(287,428) (Increase) in prepaid income taxes

(194,522)



(469,577) (Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(858,868)



(396,839)











Net cash used in operating activities

(1,758,228)



(3,056,486)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment

-



(66,041) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

324,674



1,000











Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

324,674



(65,041)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Redemption of common stock

(957,305)



-











Net cash used in financing activities

(957,305)



-











Net decrease in cash

(2,390,859)



(3,121,527)











Cash, beginning of period

6,097,463



5,912,250











Cash, end of period $ 3,706,604

$ 2,790,723

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

