Jewett-Cameron Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jul 14, 2022, 17:06 ET

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine-month periods of fiscal 2022 ended May 31, 2022.

Sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled approximately $20.9 million compared to sales of $21.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Income from operations was $2,019,644 compared to $2,638,011 for the third quarter ended May 31, 2021. Net income after other items and income taxes for the current quarter was $1,494,111, or $0.43 per share, compared to net income of $2,414,477, or $0.69 per share, in the same quarter of 2021.

For the nine months ended May 31, 2022, Jewett-Cameron reported sales of $47.9 million compared to sales of $42.4 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2021. Net income was $1,372,789, or $0.39 per share, compared to net income of $2,849,839, or $0.82 per share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Net income for both the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2021 were positively affected by a one-time gain of $687,387 related to the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loans.

"Our decision to build our most important inventory at the beginning of our busy Spring and Summer season worked well," said CEO Chad Summers. "It reduced some product costs and helped insulate us against the continuing supply chain disruptions from China. We were able to provide high product availability and on-time fulfillment rates for our customers. We remain well positioned with our inventory on hand entering the 4th quarter."

As of May 31, 2022, the Company's cash position was approximately $2.1 million, and there was $9.0 million borrowed against its $10.0 million line of credit. Subsequent to the end of the period, the Company repaid an additional $1.0 million, and as product is sold and accounts receivable are collected, we expect to continue to repay the amount drawn against the line.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses.  Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


May 31,

2022

August 31,

2021






ASSETS




Current assets




  Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,130,450

$

1,184,313

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2021 - $0)

8,271,856

7,086,503

  Inventory, net of allowance of $250,000 (August 31, 2021 - $250,000)

19,898,803

14,391,365

  Prepaid expenses

2,257,576

2,305,820

  Prepaid income taxes

3,876

252,958






  Total current assets

32,562,561

25,220,959






Property, plant and equipment, net

4,661,706

3,886,543






Intangible assets, net

30,092

30,897






Total assets

$

37,254,359

$

29,138,399






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities










  Accounts payable

$

1,794,717

$

1,349,677

  Bank indebtedness

9,000,000

3,000,000

  Accrued liabilities

2,045,281

1,798,088






  Total current liabilities

12,839,998

6,147,765






Deferred tax liability

128,497

116,945






Total liabilities

12,968,495

6,264,710






Stockholders' equity




  Capital stock

    Authorized

      21,567,564 common shares, no par value

      10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value

    Issued

      3,492,842 common shares (August 31, 2021 –3,489,161)

824,039

823,171

  Additional paid-in capital

725,729

687,211

  Retained earnings

22,736,096

21,363,307






  Total stockholders' equity

24,285,864

22,873,689






  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

37,254,359

$

29,138,399

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Three Month

Period Ended

May 31,

Nine Month

Period Ended

 May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021










SALES

$

20,922,190

$

21,619,952

$

47,900,665

$

42,396,591










COST OF SALES

15,569,380

16,037,702

36,658,766

31,239,866










GROSS PROFIT

5,352,810

5,582,250

11,241,899

11,156,725










OPERATING EXPENSES








  Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,125,692

966,298

2,798,094

2,556,902

  Depreciation and amortization

83,291

69,353

237,001

175,171

  Wages and employee benefits

2,124,183

1,908,588

5,957,601

5,226,021












3,333,166

2,944,239

8,992,696

7,958,094










Income from operations

2,019,644

2,638,011

2,249,203

3,198,631










OTHER ITEMS








   Other income

903

3,000

(294,097)

9,000

   Interest expense

(47,972)

(9,283)

(98,868)

(9,283)

   Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

687,387

-

687,387


(47,069)

681,104

(392,965)

687,104










Income before income taxes

1,972,575

3,319,115

1,856,238

3,885,735










Income tax expense


(478,464)

(904,638)

(483,449)

(1,035,896)










Net income

$

1,494,111

$

2,414,477

$

1,372,789

$

2,849,839










Basic earnings per common share

$

0.43

$

0.69

$

0.39

$

0.82










Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.43

$

0.69

$

0.39

$

0.82










Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding:








  Basic

3,492,842

3,489,161

3,492,266

3,485,525

  Diluted

3,492,842

3,489,161

3,492,266

3,485,525






















JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Nine Month

Period Ended

May 31,

2022

2021






CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income

$

1,372,789

$

2,849,839

Items not involving an outlay of cash:




  Depreciation and amortization

237,001

175,171

  Stock-based compensation expense

39,386

70,391

  Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

(680,707)

  Deferred income tax expense

11,552

(57,768)






Changes in non-cash working capital items:




  (Increase) in accounts receivable

(1,185,353)

(4,776,635)

  (Increase) decrease in inventory

(5,507,438)

1,430,506

  Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

48,244

(1,544,728)

  Decrease in prepaid income taxes

249,082

-

  Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

692,233

736,595

  Increase in income taxes payable

-

189,594






Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(4,042,504)

(1,607,742)






CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




  Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,011,359)

(1,019,259)






Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,011,359)

(1,019,259)






CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




  Proceeds from bank indebtedness

6,000,000

996,010






Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

6,000,000

996,010






Net increase (decrease) in cash

946,137

(1,630,991)






Cash, beginning of period

1,184,313

3,801,037






Cash, end of period

$

2,130,450

$

2,170,046







