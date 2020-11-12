Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

News provided by

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Nov 12, 2020, 16:20 ET

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2020.

For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, Jewett-Cameron had sales of $44.9 million and net income of $2,784,525, or $0.77 per share, compared to sales of $45.4 million and net income of $2,100,452, or $0.50 per share, for fiscal 2019.

Sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled $14.0 million compared to sales of $11.8 million in Q4 2019. Net income was $1,568,436, or $0.43 per share, compared to net income of $532,918, or $0.13 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

"2020 has been a year to further invest in our core businesses by adding to our facilities, staff, products and brand awareness," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "However, the COVID-19 pandemic presented tremendous challenges beginning in January. Due to our strict safety protocols, we have had no cases of COVID-19 among our personnel and we have been able to operate effectively throughout calendar 2020 to date. This allowed us to meet the increased demand for certain of our products during the second half of fiscal 2020, particularly in our DIY and pet lines."

As of August 31, 2020, the Company's cash position was $3.8 million, and currently there is no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit. During fiscal 2020, the Company privately repurchased for cancelation a total of 490,120 common shares from two large shareholders, including an officer and director of the Company, at a price of $7.89 per share.  The total cost of the share repurchases was $3,867,046.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and INFINITY Euro fence systems brands; Early Start, Spring Gardner, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events.  These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings.  Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

AS OF AUGUST 31


2020

2019






ASSETS










Current assets




  Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,801,037

$

9,652,310

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance  
     of $Nil (August 31, 2019 - $Nil)

6,274,426

2,835,952

  Inventory, net of allowance
      of $65,000 (August 31, 2019 - $119,357)

9,198,146

6,377,805

  Note receivable

-

1,197

  Prepaid expenses

1,036,128

393,539

  Prepaid income taxes

-

223,420






  Total current assets

20,309,737

19,484,223






Property, plant and equipment, net

2,967,565

2,727,406






Intangible assets, net

659

3,048






Total assets

$

23,277,961

$

22,214,677






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Current liabilities










  Accounts payable

$

1,095,061

$

410,027

  Current portion of notes payable

342,326

-

  Income taxes payable

40,596

-

  Accrued liabilities

2,016,300

1,312,580






  Total current liabilities

3,494,283

1,722,607






Long-term liabilities




Notes payable

338,381

-






Deferred tax liability

96,952

61,204






Total liabilities

3,929,616

1,783,811






Stockholders' equity




  Capital stock




    Authorized




      21,567,564 common shares, without par value




      10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value




    Issued




      3,481,162 common shares (August 31, 2019 – 3,971,282)

821,284

936,903

  Additional paid-in capital

618,707

618,707

  Retained earnings

17,908,354

18,875,256






  Total stockholders' equity

19,348,345

20,430,866






  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

23,277,961

$

22,214,677

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

YEARS ENDED AUGUST 31


2020

2019












SALES

$

44,945,263

$

45,446,362






COST OF SALES

32,472,080

35,481,931






GROSS PROFIT

12,473,183

9,964,431






OPERATING EXPENSES




Selling, general and administrative


2,502,989

2,127,296

Depreciation and amortization

217,712

191,819

Wages and employee benefits

5,894,346

4,907,766








8,615,047

7,226,881












Income from operations

3,858,136

2,737,550






OTHER ITEMS




       Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment


6,600

105,366

Interest and other income

24,420

45,228


31,020

150,594






Income before income taxes

3,889,156

2,888,144






Income taxes




Current

1,068,883

808,341

Deferred (recovery)

35,748

(20,649)






Net income for the year

$

2,784,525

$

2,100,452






Basic earnings per common share

$

0.77

$

0.50






Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.77

$

0.50






Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:




Basic

3,623,413

4,233,304

Diluted

3,623,413

4,233,304

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

YEARS ENDED AUGUST 31


2020

2019












CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income for the year

$

2,784,525

$

2,100,452

Items not affecting cash:




Depreciation and amortization

217,712

191,819

(Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment

(6,600)

(105,366)

Deferred income taxes

35,748

(20,649)






Changes in non-cash working capital items:




(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

(3,438,474)

1,316,540

Decrease in note receivable

1,197

2,803

(Increase) decrease in inventory

(2,820,341)

3,425,392

(Increase) in prepaid expenses


(642,589)

(46,288)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid income taxes

223,420

(109,110)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,388,754

(449,692)

Increase in income taxes payable

40,596

-






Net cash (used by) provided by operating activities

(2,216,052)

6,305,901






CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment


400

324,675

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(449,282)

(32,732)






Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(448,882)

291,943






CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Increase in notes payable

680,707

-

Issuance of common stock

-

18,444

Redemption of common stock

(3,867,046)

(3,061,441)






Net cash used in financing activities

(3,186,339)

(3,042,997)






Net (decrease) increase in cash

(5,851,273)

3,554,847






Cash, beginning of year

9,652,310

6,097,463






Cash, end of year

$

3,801,037

$

9,652,310

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.jewettcameron.com

Also from this source

Jewett-Cameron Announces Key Sustainable Supply Partnership...

Jewett-Cameron Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics