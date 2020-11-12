Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2020.

For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, Jewett-Cameron had sales of $44.9 million and net income of $2,784,525, or $0.77 per share, compared to sales of $45.4 million and net income of $2,100,452, or $0.50 per share, for fiscal 2019.

Sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled $14.0 million compared to sales of $11.8 million in Q4 2019. Net income was $1,568,436, or $0.43 per share, compared to net income of $532,918, or $0.13 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

"2020 has been a year to further invest in our core businesses by adding to our facilities, staff, products and brand awareness," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "However, the COVID-19 pandemic presented tremendous challenges beginning in January. Due to our strict safety protocols, we have had no cases of COVID-19 among our personnel and we have been able to operate effectively throughout calendar 2020 to date. This allowed us to meet the increased demand for certain of our products during the second half of fiscal 2020, particularly in our DIY and pet lines."

As of August 31, 2020, the Company's cash position was $3.8 million, and currently there is no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit. During fiscal 2020, the Company privately repurchased for cancelation a total of 490,120 common shares from two large shareholders, including an officer and director of the Company, at a price of $7.89 per share. The total cost of the share repurchases was $3,867,046.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and INFINITY Euro fence systems brands; Early Start, Spring Gardner, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) AS OF AUGUST 31



2020

2019











ASSETS





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,801,037

$ 9,652,310 Accounts receivable, net of allowance

of $Nil (August 31, 2019 - $Nil)

6,274,426



2,835,952 Inventory, net of allowance

of $65,000 (August 31, 2019 - $119,357)

9,198,146



6,377,805 Note receivable

-



1,197 Prepaid expenses

1,036,128



393,539 Prepaid income taxes

-



223,420











Total current assets

20,309,737



19,484,223











Property, plant and equipment, net

2,967,565



2,727,406











Intangible assets, net

659



3,048











Total assets $ 23,277,961

$ 22,214,677











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 1,095,061

$ 410,027 Current portion of notes payable

342,326



- Income taxes payable

40,596



- Accrued liabilities

2,016,300



1,312,580











Total current liabilities

3,494,283



1,722,607











Long-term liabilities









Notes payable

338,381



-











Deferred tax liability

96,952



61,204











Total liabilities

3,929,616



1,783,811











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock









Authorized









21,567,564 common shares, without par value









10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value









Issued









3,481,162 common shares (August 31, 2019 – 3,971,282)

821,284



936,903 Additional paid-in capital

618,707



618,707 Retained earnings

17,908,354



18,875,256











Total stockholders' equity

19,348,345



20,430,866











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,277,961

$ 22,214,677

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) YEARS ENDED AUGUST 31



2020

2019























SALES $ 44,945,263

$ 45,446,362











COST OF SALES

32,472,080



35,481,931











GROSS PROFIT

12,473,183



9,964,431











OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling, general and administrative

2,502,989



2,127,296 Depreciation and amortization

217,712



191,819 Wages and employee benefits

5,894,346



4,907,766















8,615,047



7,226,881























Income from operations

3,858,136



2,737,550











OTHER ITEMS









Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

6,600



105,366 Interest and other income

24,420



45,228



31,020



150,594











Income before income taxes

3,889,156



2,888,144











Income taxes









Current

1,068,883



808,341 Deferred (recovery)

35,748



(20,649)











Net income for the year $ 2,784,525

$ 2,100,452











Basic earnings per common share $ 0.77

$ 0.50











Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.77

$ 0.50











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic

3,623,413



4,233,304 Diluted

3,623,413



4,233,304

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) YEARS ENDED AUGUST 31



2020

2019























CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the year $ 2,784,525

$ 2,100,452 Items not affecting cash:









Depreciation and amortization

217,712



191,819 (Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment

(6,600)



(105,366) Deferred income taxes

35,748



(20,649)











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

(3,438,474)



1,316,540 Decrease in note receivable

1,197



2,803 (Increase) decrease in inventory

(2,820,341)



3,425,392 (Increase) in prepaid expenses

(642,589)



(46,288) Decrease (increase) in prepaid income taxes

223,420



(109,110) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,388,754



(449,692) Increase in income taxes payable

40,596



-











Net cash (used by) provided by operating activities

(2,216,052)



6,305,901











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment

400



324,675 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(449,282)



(32,732)











Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(448,882)



291,943











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Increase in notes payable

680,707



- Issuance of common stock

-



18,444 Redemption of common stock

(3,867,046)



(3,061,441)











Net cash used in financing activities

(3,186,339)



(3,042,997)











Net (decrease) increase in cash

(5,851,273)



3,554,847











Cash, beginning of year

9,652,310



6,097,463











Cash, end of year $ 3,801,037

$ 9,652,310

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.jewettcameron.com

