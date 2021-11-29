Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Nov 29, 2021, 16:20 ET

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2021.

For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, Jewett-Cameron had sales of $57.5 million and net income of $3,454,953, or $0.99 per share, compared to sales of $44.9 million and net income of $2,784,525, or $0.77 per share, for fiscal 2020.

Sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $15.1 million compared to sales of $14.0 million in Q4 2020. Net income was $605,114, or $0.18 per share, compared to net income of $1,568,436, or $0.43 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

"The continuing successful implementation of our corporate strategy is reflected in the higher sales and net income for fiscal 2021", said CEO and Chairman Charlie Hopewell. "Our fourth quarter, however, was adversely affected by the ongoing disorder in the worldwide supply chain. This caused some shortages of some of our most popular products and a higher level of backorders, which had a negative effect on our operations and margins. Although we have taken steps to diversify our shipping arrangements and add to our logistics partners, we anticipate these logistical challenges to continue into fiscal 2022."

As of August 31, 2021, the Company's cash position was approximately $1.8 million. Due to the continuing uncertainty caused by the worldwide shipping and logistical issues, the Company has recently increased its line of credit to $10 million, of which $5 million is available. The Board of Directors is discussing potential alternative sources of capital, which could include a future public offering of common shares. The proceeds from such an offering could be utilized both for short-term capital needs and to complement the Company's future growth plans.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and INFINITY Euro fence systems brands; and Early Start, Spring Gardner and Weatherguard for greenhouses.. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events.  These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings.  Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

AS OF AUGUST 31


2021

2020

ASSETS




Current assets




  Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,184,313

$

3,801,037

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance  
     of $Nil (August 31, 2020 - $Nil)

7,086,503

6,274,426

  Inventory, net of allowance
      of $250,000 (August 31, 2020 - $65,000)

14,391,365

9,198,146

  Prepaid expenses

2,305,820

1,036,128

  Prepaid income taxes

252,958

-






  Total current assets

25,220,959

20,309,737






Property, plant and equipment, net

3,886,543

2,967,565






Intangible assets, net

30,897

659






Total assets

$

29,138,399

$

23,277,961






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities










  Accounts payable

$

1,349,677

$

1,095,061

  Bank indebtedness

3,000,000

-

  Current portion of notes payable

-

342,326

  Income taxes payable

-

40,596

  Accrued liabilities

1,798,088

2,016,300






  Total current liabilities

6,147,765

3,494,283






Long-term liabilities




Notes payable

-

338,381






Deferred tax liability

116,945

96,952






Total liabilities

6,264,710

3,929,616






Stockholders' equity




  Capital stock




    Authorized




      21,567,564 common shares, without par value




      10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value




    Issued




      3,489,161 common shares (August 31, 2020 – 3,481,162)

823,171

821,284

  Additional paid-in capital

687,211

618,707

  Retained earnings

21,363,307

17,908,354






  Total stockholders' equity

22,873,689

19,348,345






  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

29,138,399

$

23,277,961

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

YEARS ENDED AUGUST 31


2021

2020






SALES

$

57,501,543

$

44,945,263






COST OF SALES

43,354,897

32,472,080






GROSS PROFIT

14,146,646

12,473,183






OPERATING EXPENSES




Selling, general and administrative


3,204,945

2,502,989

Depreciation and amortization

244,279

217,712

Wages and employee benefits

6,957,730

5,894,346








10,406,954

8,615,047






Income from operations

3,739,692

3,858,136






OTHER ITEMS




Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment


-

6,600

Gain on extinguishment of debt

687,387

-

Interest and other income (expense)

(2,871)

24,420


684,516

31,020






Income before income taxes

4,424,208

3,889,156






Income taxes




Current

949,262

1,068,883

Deferred (recovery)

19,993

35,748






Net income for the year

$

3,454,953

$

2,784,525






Basic earnings per common share

$

0.99

$

0.77






Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.99

$

0.77






Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:




Basic

3,486,537

3,623,413

Diluted

3,486,537

3,623,413

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

YEARS ENDED AUGUST 31

2021

2020






CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income for the year

$

3,454,953

$

2,784,525

Items not affecting cash:




Depreciation and amortization

244,279

217,712

Stock-based compensation expense

70,391

-

(Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment

-

(6,600)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(680,707)

-

Deferred income taxes

19,993

35,748






Changes in non-cash working capital items:




(Increase) in accounts receivable

(812,077)

(3,438,474)

Decrease in note receivable

-

1,197

(Increase) in inventory

(5,193,219)

(2,820,341)

(Increase) in prepaid expenses


(1,269,692)

(642,589)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid income taxes

(252,959)

223,420

Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

36,404

1,388,754

(Decrease) increase in income taxes payable

(40,596)

40,596






Net cash (used by) operating activities

(4,423,230)

(2,216,052)






CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment


-

400

Increase in intangible assets

(30,755)

-

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,162,739)

(449,282)






Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(1,193,494)

(448,882)






CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Proceeds from bank indebtedness

3,000,000

-

(Decrease) increase in notes payable

-

680,707

Redemption of common stock

-

(3,867,046)






Net cash provided (used) in financing activities

3,000,000

(3,186,339)






Net (decrease) in cash

(2,616,724)

(5,851,273)






Cash, beginning of year

3,801,037

9,652,310






Cash, end of year

$

1,184,313

$

3,801,037

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, Chief Executive Officer, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

