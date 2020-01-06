Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic and Orlando Health Announce Partnership

The partnership brings together three key elements in orthopedic care that set the program apart from others across the nation: a robust outpatient practice provided by recognized leaders in private orthopedic and sports medicine, an internationally known trauma program, and one of the nation's top training programs for orthopedic physicians.

"This partnership brings together two organizations that have the vision to elevate care, training and innovation in orthopedics," said Mike Jablonski, MD, president of Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic. "We are excited to join an active, integrated, high-quality healthcare system like Orlando Health and help usher in the next generation of orthopedic care."

"Orlando Health is thrilled and honored to partner with Jewett," said David Strong, president and CEO, Orlando Health. "Jewett is recognized for providing extraordinary care to patients. We are pleased to welcome Jewett to the Orlando Health family."

With an outpatient and clinical practice that cares for more than 250,000 patients annually across eight offices, Jewett brings to the relationship more than eight decades of innovation in orthopedic care, including the design and development of several total hip, knee and shoulder replacement systems used worldwide. Orlando Health is home to Central Florida's only Level One Trauma Centers for adults and children that are among the busiest in the state; caring for thousands of people, the vast majority requiring some level of orthopedic care. With more than 70-plus years of excellence in graduate medical education, the Journal of American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons has ranked Orlando Health's orthopedic residency program the fourth top academically productive orthopedic surgery program in the nation. In addition to 20 residents, which will expand to 25 by 2023, the program includes three fellowships, one each in orthopedic trauma, pediatric orthopedics and orthopedic sports medicine, making it one of the most extensive and advanced orthopedic educational programs in the region.

"The expanded relationship makes Orlando Health's orthopedic education program the most prominent in the Southeast," said George Haidukewych, MD, director of orthopedic trauma and adult reconstruction and academic chairman for Orlando Health's Orthopedic Faculty Practice. "We expect patients from across the region to seek us out for the latest and safest technologies in orthopedic care, as well as for the remarkable customer service we will provide."

The combined strength of the new partnership is the catalyst for the creation of one of the premier destination orthopedic hospitals in the southeastern United States. The newly formed orthopedic group will lead the development of the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Hospital, a 195,000-square-foot inpatient facility dedicated solely to the care of orthopedic patients.

As one of the only orthopedic-specific hospitals in the Southeast, it will offer unparalleled comfort and ease for patients – from arrival through departure. Designed to capitalize on efficiency of service, wait times for patients will be virtually eliminated. A centrally located diagnostic center will provide immediate results for physicians and patients. Patients on the go may view records, test results, schedules and provider communication through Orlando Health's MyChart, a mobile customized application in the comprehensive health records platform that Orlando Health will launch in late summer of 2020. In addition to being able to view health information, schedule appointments, and manage accounts, patients also can synchronize the MyChart app with their fitness device to update their medical record with daily health habits and physical activity.

"With all of the pieces in place – physician training, top quality providers and the busiest trauma program in the state – we expect the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Hospital will care for more patients upon opening than any other orthopedic facility in the Southeast," said Mr. Strong.

Orlando Health plans to break ground on the $250 million Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Hospital in late spring 2020. When complete in 2023, the facility will include up to 75 inpatient rooms, 20 operating suites, 5 internationally virtually connected operating suites that can be used to train surgeons around the world and 167,000 square feet of medical office space. It will be located on the southeast corner of Lucerne Terrace and Columbia Street on Orlando Health's downtown campus.

About Orlando Health

Orlando Health is a $3.8 billion not-for-profit healthcare organization and a community-based network of hospitals, physician practices and outpatient care centers across Central Florida. The organization is home to the area's only Level One Trauma Centers for adults and pediatrics, and is a statutory teaching hospital system that offers both specialty and community hospitals. More than 3,100 physicians have privileges across the system, which is also one of the area's largest employers with more than 20,200 employees who serve more than 167,000 inpatients, more than 2.7 million outpatients, and more than 20,000 international patients each year. Additionally, Orlando Health provides more than $620 million in total value to the community in the form of charity care, community benefit programs and services, community building activities and more. Additional information can be found at www.orlandohealth.com .

