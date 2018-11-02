ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, there are more than 46 million people age 65 and up in the U.S. That number is projected to more than double by 2060. With age serving as the greatest risk factor for cognitive impairment or memory loss, Jewish Family & Career Services Atlanta (JF&CS) is taking action with their Brain Health Boot Camp. The first of its kind in Atlanta, this program is designed to provide memory enhancement techniques through cognitive stimulation, physical exercise, education and socialization.

Jewish Family & Career Services Atlanta Offers Brain Health Boot Camp

Research has shown that when cognitive, physical and social activities are performed on a consistent basis, overall cognitive function may improve and or be maintained. The Brain Health Boot Camp provides individuals recently diagnosed with or recognizing symptoms of memory loss an opportunity to connect with others experiencing similar situations.

"It is rewarding to see the transformations that take place here, from forming friendships to regaining confidence and independence, and a sense of reassurance that they are not alone in this journey," said Georgia Gunter, Geriatric Care Manager, JF&CS. "We hope to continue to explore the needs of individuals benefitting from the boot camp and find ways to better serve them."

Brain Health Boot Camp is led by experienced professionals who specialize in the field of aging. Instructors lead small groups through meaningful brain and body exercises and provide exercises that can be taken home to reinforce what is taught in class.



Ongoing semesters of eight weekly classes are offered on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the 4549 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30338. Individual classes are $25 or $200 for a full semester. To learn more or to get involved with Brain Health Boot Camp, contact Georgia Gunter, Geriatric Care Manager at 770-677-9421 or ggunter@jfcsatl.org.

JF&CS is a nonprofit, nonsectarian, multi-service social services agency offering a wide-range of aging services, including geriatric care management, information & referral, transportation services, individual and group counseling, friendly visitor program, Medicaid support services and a caregiver support program. With expertise and compassion, JF&CS's Aviv Older Adult Services helps aging individuals and their families navigate life transitions and changing circumstances through the support of licensed, clinical and master's level social workers, geriatric care managers, and resource specialists.

