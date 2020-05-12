Jewish Family & Career Services Expands Telehealth and Support Groups in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

May is Mental Health Awareness month, and this year, many more Americans are needing help due to the pandemic. Dan Arnold, director of clinical services at JF&CS has seen a dramatic increase in people struggling with anxiety, uncertainty, stress and depression.

"Parents are struggling with their new role as educator while also juggling their responsibilities as primary caregiver and wage-earner. Teens and young adults are anxious about their futures and are grieving the loss of lifecycle events such as proms, camp, graduations and weddings. Older adults and their caregivers are impacted by the physical distancing measures that are in place. With older adult communities closed to visitors, many fear that they may not see their loved ones again. The rise in unemployment and fears about financial insecurity affect all of these groups. Finally, there is an established relationship between periods of economic upheaval and rises in divorce, suicide and substance abuse rates," said Arnold.

In response, JF&CS created 11 new support groups on a variety of topics for a range of audiences.

Parenting Preschoolers in a Pandemic

JF&CS Pride Group

College Student Group

Parenting in a Pandemic – Tweens and Teens

Spouses/Partners/Significant Others of Those Struggling with Addiction

High School Seniors Missed Moments

Teen Girls Group Chat

Family Caregiver Support Group

Parenting Elementary Ages in a Pandemic

Pregnant in a Pandemic

Shalom Bayit Support Group

In addition to mental health services, JF&CS has expanded career services, older adults services, emergency financial assistance, and the Kosher Food Pantry.

For more information about therapy services, support groups or to make a telehealth appointment, contact [email protected] or 770.677.9474.

SOURCE Jewish Family & Career Services Atlanta

