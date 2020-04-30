Jewish Family & Career Services of Atlanta Receives Funding to Help Expand Critical Services in Response to COVID-19

JF&CS was among the first five organizations to receive funding from Federation's COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, which donated $220,000 to JF&CS to support the purchase of increased food and the resulting administrative costs, the increased need for emergency financial assistance for members of the Jewish community, and expanding capacity to meet increased needs for mental health services.

"We have committed ourselves to be a shining light for the community during this time, and JF&CS staff are working around the clock to make sure we meet the dynamic challenges confronted by so many during this pandemic," says Terri Bonoff, CEO, JF&CS Atlanta. "We are grateful to Federation for quickly convening a coalition of Jewish organizations and launching this emergency response fund to help us continue our mission to help our community through these challenging times."

JF&CS also received $200,000 in funding from the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, a joint effort from Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and United Way of Greater Atlanta.

"In response to the coronavirus pandemic, we have implemented telehealth and alternate options for critical services, as well as expanded emergency assistance services," said Bonoff. "Based on current call volume, we could provide $300,000 in emergency financial assistance in 90 days, as well as $50,000 to $100,000 in food costs. This grant will help support these increased costs. We appreciate the incredible generosity of the greater Atlanta philanthropic community, coming together to support those most in need."

