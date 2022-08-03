Jewish Funeral Group Launches Orlando Jewish Funerals Digital Platform

Jewish Funeral Group expands to provide dedicated resources to help families bury and mourn loved ones in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jewish Funeral Group launched OrlandoJewishFunerals.com in partnership with Allen J. Harden Funeral Home, a StoneMor, Inc. property. The interactive resource provides comprehensive support, education, and information for those planning or searching for funeral services to understand and choose traditions and rituals appropriate for them.

With a Jewish population of more than 50,000 in the Greater Orlando area, OrlandoJewishFunerals.com is the go-to resource for families in need of funeral and burial planning services and information. Dedicated to ensuring a comprehensive offering of Jewish funeral and burial traditions is available to everyone, Orlando Jewish Funerals provides education regarding funeral and shiva rituals, pre-planning and at-need planning, and community information and resources.

"Orlando Jewish Funerals helps families honor loved ones how they feel most comfortable," said Michael Schimmel, the founder and CEO of Sympathy Brands. "Planning end-of-life matters and navigating loss is a sensitive topic that can cause confusion and discomfort. Through Orlando Jewish Funerals, we are able to help provide the community education, tools, and support during this time."

OrlandoJewishFunerals.com purposefully selected Allen J. Harden Funeral Home as a partner based on its deeply embedded community relationships and resources. Allen J. Harden Funeral Home offers services in accordance with longstanding Jewish traditions including a Tahara room for ritual washing and Yahrzeit calendars and reminders.

"We are pleased to partner with Sympathy Brands and Jewish Funeral Group to deepen our community connections to assist those who are navigating end-of-life matters," said StoneMor Inc. CEO Joe Redling.

Jewish Funeral Group is a subsidiary of Sympathy Brands. The resource integrates with shiva.com , National Jewish Memorial Wall, and local organizations to help with mourning customs, such as meals of comfort for shiva, and honoring and commemorating the deceased. Following the 2021 launch of JacksonvilleJewishFunerals.com, the greater Orlando area is the second region to welcome Jewish Funeral Group with continued expansion in the Daytona and Miami areas in 2022 and beyond Florida in early 2023. For more information, please visit JewishFuneralGroup.com .

About Sympathy Brands Company

Sympathy Brands is the parent company for JewishFuneralGroup.com , shiva.com , eCondolence.com , SympathyBrands.com , Cemetery.com and others. The company mission is to support families and industry experts through all stages of end-of-life matters™ with its trusted marketplace, leading technology and highly curated network of strategic partners. To learn more, please visit SympathyBrands.com .

About StoneMor Inc.

StoneMor Inc., headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 301 cemeteries and 69 funeral homes in 24 states and Puerto Rico.

StoneMor's cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor please visit StoneMor's website, and the investors section, at www.stonemor.com.

