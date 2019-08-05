Jewish National Fund Arrives In Our Nation's Capital

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish National Fund (JNF-USA) will host its annual National Conference in Washington, D.C. on September 13-15, bringing together over 1,000 Jewish and Israeli leaders, philanthropists, and students from across the U.S. and Israel to the Grand Hyatt Washington Hotel to be inspired, energized, and educated about JNF-USA's vital mission.

"We are excited National Conference will be in Washington, D.C. this year, and look forward to welcoming our JNF-USA family and friends," said conference chairs Jayne Klein and Gary Kushner. "In addition to learning about the diverse programs JNF-USA supports to enhance life in Israel, attendees will have a unique opportunity to hear from speakers that only Jewish National Fund can offer."

This year's unprecedented lineup of prominent speakers will celebrate Israel's achievements while highlighting the important work that JNF-USA undertakes on the ground in Israel. Speakers include: Ron Dermer, Israel's Ambassador to the U.S.; Elan Carr, U.S. Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combatting Anti-Semitism; Lucy Aharish, first Muslim Israeli-Arab news anchor, reporter, and TV host; Erica Brown, professor and director of the Mayberg Center for Jewish Education and Leadership at George Washington University; Matti Friedman, award-winning author and New York Times contributor.

This year's conference will also feature a major plenary, providing a glimpse into some of JNF-USA's cutting-edge and revolutionary initiatives in the development of Israel's Galilee and Negev regions. This year's Conference will also include the participation of over 450 teens and young adults, accounting for over 40% of all attendees. Over 300 high school and college students, as well as 150 JNFuture members—JNF's fastest growing demographic group comprised of young adults—make up a large component of the group that will gather and promote their connection to the Jewish homeland.

To register for Jewish National Fund's National Conference, contact Lara Spitz at LSpitz@jnf.org or 212.879.9305 x833. For media registration, please contact Daniel Peri at dperi@jnf.org or 212.879.9305 x227.

