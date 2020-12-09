J.F. Lehman & Company Acquires CodeMettle, LLC

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors, is pleased to announce that an investment affiliate has acquired CodeMettle, LLC ("CodeMettle" or the "Company") in partnership with the Company's founders and management.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, CodeMettle provides custom software development and proprietary software solutions for the management of critical communication networks. The Company's scalable data management software suite and related services are utilized by a variety of defense, government, and commercial customers to assemble a common operating picture across both strategic and tactical network domains.

"We are excited to be partnering with the CodeMettle founders and management team and are pleased to welcome the company to the J.F. Lehman & Company portfolio," said Alex Harman, a Partner with JFLCO. "CodeMettle is an excellent fit with our investment strategy given their unique, proprietary software solutions that address growing demand for software-enabled, cross-network command-and-control capabilities within the U.S. Department of Defense and other government agencies. We are excited to work with the team in pursuing their next phase of growth."

Richard Graham, co-founder and CEO of CodeMettle, commented, "J.F. Lehman & Company is the ideal partner for CodeMettle. They offer an excellent combination of unique expertise and relationships as well as capital to accelerate our growth. We look forward to continuing CodeMettle's track record of providing best-in-class software solutions to the U.S. government and commercial customers."

Blank Rome served as legal counsel for J.F. Lehman & Company. Mensura Capital, LLC and Mensura Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to CodeMettle, and Sheppard Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP provided legal counsel to the selling shareholders.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

For more information about J.F. Lehman & Company, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

SOURCE J.F. Lehman & Company

Related Links

http://www.jflpartners.com

