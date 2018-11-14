J.F. Lehman & Company Announces Promotions

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ J.F. Lehman & Company, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors, is pleased to announce the promotions of Glenn M. Shor to Partner and David F. Thomas to Principal.

"Our entire firm is proud of the many accomplishments and professional growth demonstrated by Glenn and Dave since both were hired in 2010," said Louis N. Mintz, Partner. "Each has played an important role in a wide variety of J.F. Lehman-sponsored investments and their efforts have added significant value to our portfolio," added Steve Brooks, Partner.

Mr. Shor has been actively involved in sourcing, evaluating and executing numerous investments as well as working with portfolio company management teams on post-acquisition value-creation strategies. In recent years, he has been a key part of the team which established the firm's Environmental & Technical Services franchise. He currently serves as a director of API Technologies, NorthStar, NRC Group and Waste Control Specialists. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Shor was a member of the Private Equity Group at D.E. Shaw & Co. where he focused on private equity investments in the energy and media industries. His prior experience also includes private equity investing at Providence Equity Partners and investment banking at Morgan Stanley. A native of New York, Mr. Shor received his B.S. magna cum laude in Finance and International Business form the Stern School of Business at New York University.

"Glenn has been a core member of our team for nearly a decade and has been important to the growth and success of our organization," said Alex Harman, Partner. "He has built strong relationships with corporate sellers, entrepreneurs, management teams and advisers and is an excellent representative of our firm's values, culture and investment strategy."

David Thomas joined the firm in 2010, and this is his fourth promotion. He currently serves as a director of Trident Maritime Systems, Lake Shore Systems, NorthStar and Waste Control Specialists. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Thomas was an investment banking analyst with Credit Suisse in the Mergers and Acquisitions Group, where he supported a wide range of transactions. A native of New York, Mr. Thomas earned a B.A. in Economics from Yale University.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

For more information about J.F. Lehman & Company, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

SOURCE J.F. Lehman & Company

Related Links

http://www.jflpartners.com

