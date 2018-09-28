JFC & Smashburger® Announce Key Strategic Senior Management Changes Leveraging JFC Majority Ownership

DENVER, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) and Smashburger® announced key senior management changes reflecting the anticipated synergies between the two entities predicated on JFC's newly acquired majority interest in Smashburger®.

Jose "Pepot" Miñana has assumed the role of President of Smashburger®. Mr. Miñana will oversee the daily operations of the company, collaborate on strategic and brand direction, and lead the continuous efforts to integrate Smashburger® into the JFC portfolio of companies/brands. Mr. Miñana has held numerous senior management positions over his multi-decade tenure with JFC, most recently President of JFC North America.

Tom Ryan, Smashburger® Founder and CEO, will take on the additional title of Chief Product Development Advisor of JFC Global. In this new capacity, Mr. Ryan will focus on strengthening taste and quality aspects across key JFC brands as well as enhancing JFC brands' relevance across global markets. Mr. Ryan remains Smashburger® CEO, focused on brand vision, strategy, product, and public relations.

About Smashburger®

Smashburger® is a leading fast casual, better burger restaurant known for its fresh, never frozen, beef burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as haystack onions, Brussels sprouts and Smashfries®, and hand-spun shakes made with Häagen-Dazs® ice cream. On each market menu, Smashburger® offers locally inspired items like the regional burger, as well as regional sides and local craft beer. Smashburger® began in 2007 in Denver, Colorado. There are currently 342 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 37 states and nine countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com .

About Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC)

JFC operates the largest food service network in the Philippines. As of September 30, 2018, it was operating 3,003 restaurant outlets in the country: Jollibee brand - 1,110, Chowking - 551, Greenwich - 279, Red Ribbon - 446, Mang Inasal - 518, Burger King - 98 and PHO24 - 1. Abroad, it was operating 1,345 stores: Yonghe King (China) - 314, Hong Zhuang Yuan (China) – 42, Dunkin' Donuts (China) – 14, Jollibee – 222 (Vietnam – 107, Brunei – 16, Hong Kong – 8, Singapore – 6, Macau – 1, United States – 37, Canada – 4, Saudi Arabia – 13, UAE – 14, Qatar - 7, Kuwait – 6, Bahrain – 1, Oman – 1, Italy – 1), Red Ribbon in the US – 32, Chowking – 47 (US – 15, UAE – 21, Qatar – 4, Oman – 2, Kuwait – 3, and Saudi Arabia – 2), Highlands Coffee – 291 (Vietnam – 253, and Philippines – 38), PHO24 – 33 (Vietnam – 17, Indonesia – 16), Hard Rock Café – 8 (Vietnam – 2, Hong Kong – 3, and Macau – 3) and Smashburger – 342. The JFC Group's worldwide store network reached 4,348 stores. To learn more, visit www.jollibee.com.ph.

