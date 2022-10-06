JFF's Center for Justice and Economic Advancement Commends Biden's Pardon

Clearing marijuana convictions will remove barriers to good jobs for thousands of people with records

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobs for the Future (JFF) applauds President Biden's pardon for all prior federal marijuana possession offenses, and his plan to encourage governors to do the same at the state level and ask his cabinet to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. This is a huge step forward for people with records who have been held back from economic advancement and mobility.

JFF's Center for Justice and Economic Advancement is pleased to see the current administration acknowledge these injustices and right a wrong that will remove barriers for thousands of people and expand opportunities for them to achieve equitable economic advancement.

About Jobs for the Future: Jobs for the Future (JFF) drives transformation of the American workforce and education systems to achieve equitable economic advancement for all. www.jff.org.

SOURCE JFF