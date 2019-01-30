SUNNYVALE, California, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JFrog, the DevOps technology leader known for enabling liquid software via continuous update flows, is announcing the strategic acquisition of Shippable, a continuous integration and DevOps automation platform company. Shippable's portfolio of cloud-native and Kubernetes-ready CI/CD solutions will be incorporated into the JFrog platform, creating a complete, integrated DevOps pipeline solution.

JFrog acquires Shippable, Delivers Complete DevOps Pipeline Automation From Code to Production

With expertise in CI/CD pipeline automation and a drive to make DevOps an "assembly line" for software development, Shippable technology provides a leap forward for JFrog's DevOps platform, Enterprise+. Coupled with JFrog's industry-leading artifact repository management binary management, distribution, and security vulnerability scanning solutions, Shippable technology will allow JFrog customers to automate their development processes from the moment code is committed through to production.

"We're immensely excited to welcome Shippable into JFrog, and eager to convert their expertise and products into unmatched value for JFrog customers," said Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-founder and CEO of JFrog. "The modern DevOps landscape requires ever-faster delivery with more and more automation. Shippable's outstanding hybrid and cloud native technologies will incorporate yet another best-of-breed solution into the JFrog platform. Coupled with our commitments to universality and freedom of choice, developers can expect a superior out-of-the-box DevOps platform with the greatest flexibility to meet their DevOps needs."

Following a Series D funding round of $165 million announced in October of 2018, JFrog's acquisition of Shippable illustrates a promise to rapidly expand the JFrog technology portfolio across the DevOps pipeline. Coupled with the recent announcement of JFrog's incorporation of VulnDBsecurity intelligence data from Risk Based Security, JFrog is now offering the most automated, complete, open and secure DevOps solution in the market.

"We're thrilled to join the JFrog family and further the vision around Liquid Software," said Avi Cavale, Co-founder and CEO of Shippable. "Shippable users and customers have long enjoyed our next-generation technology, but now will have access to leading security, binary management and other high-powered enterprise tools in the end-to-end JFrog Platform. This is truly exciting, as the combined forces of JFrog and Shippable can make full DevOps automation from code to production a reality."

Founded in 2013, Shippable's mission - complementary to JFrog's Liquid Software vision - is to help companies ship code faster and focus on innovation by removing all friction in the software development and delivery workflows. Shippable employees will join JFrog global teams, with the first technology integrations being released in the JFrog Enterprise+ platform in the summer of 2019, with full technical integration completing in Q3 of 2019.

About JFrog - the Liquid Software Company

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory, the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all type of binaries. JFrog products are available as open-source, on-premise, and on the cloud on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As the leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps Solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. Trusted by more than 5,000 customers, the world's top brands, such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, Netflix, Uber, VMware, and Spotify depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com.

About Shippable:

Founded in 2013 and backed by Madrona Venture Group, Shippable's mission is to help their more than 400 customers ship code faster and focus on innovation by removing all friction in the software development and delivery workflows. With its hybrid automation platform, Shippable helps organizations easily achieve Continuous Delivery, optimize DevOps and enable Continuous Improvement. Shippable is Venture Capital-backed, with offices in North America and Asia.

