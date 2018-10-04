JFrog Kindles DevOps Flames, Wins Firestarter Award for Shaping Invisible Infrastructure in IT

SUNNYVALE, California, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JFrog , the universal DevOps technology leader, today announced its recognition as a "451 Firestarter," a prestigious award from leading industry analyst firm 451 Research. The Firestarter awards recognize exceptional innovation within the IT industry.

Introduced in late 2018, the 451 Firestarter program is exclusively analyst-led, and allows 451 Research's team of technology and market analysts to nominate organizations it believes are significantly contributing to the overall pace and extent of innovation in the market.

"451 Research built its reputation on helping clients understand innovation in the technology industry, and the 451 Firestarters program is a further demonstration of this," said Jay Lyman, Principal Analyst at 451 Research. "We're excited to recognize JFrog with a 451 Firestarter Award due to their unique position in the DevOps marketplace, driving 'invisible infrastructure' across the industry. Their solutions are a vital part of faster, more efficient application development and release process, particularly for distributed teams and divisions. JFrog is serving both on-premises and cloud users, which bodes well for continued growth of enterprise customers."

"This has been an extraordinary year for JFrog and we are honored to be an industry 451 Firestarter, recognized by the 451 Research team, alongside other distinguished companies," said Yoav Landman, CTO of JFrog. "DevOps plays an indispensable role in today's hyper-connected world, enabling fast software releases and continuous updates. This endorsement is tangible validation of JFrog's vision to be the hub for every software update in the universe."

The award from 451 Research comes on the heels of JFrog's recent announcement of a $165 million Series D funding round, which will be used to fuel further DevOps innovation and accelerate growth.

About JFrog:

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory, the heart of the end-to-end Universal platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all type of binaries. JFrog products are available as open-source, on-premise, and on the cloud on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As the leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps Solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. Trusted by more than 4,500 customers, the world's top brands, such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, Netflix, Uber, VMware, and Spotify depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com .

About 451 Research

451 Research is a leading information technology research and advisory company focusing on technology innovation and market disruption. More than 100 analysts and consultants provide essential insight to more than 1,000 client organizations globally through a combination of syndicated research and data, advisory and go-to-market services, and live events. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of the 451 Group. Learn more about the 451 Research Firestarters .

For media inquiries please contact:

Alona Stein

Blonde 2.0 for JFrog

alona@blonde20.com



SOURCE JFrog

Related Links

https://jfrog.com/

