JFrog Starts 2019 Strong Winning DevOps Dozen Awards, Recognized as Best DevOps Solution

SUNNYVALE, California, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JFrog , the DevOps technology leader known for enabling liquid software via continuous update flows , was honored today with two prestigious awards as part of DevOps.com's annual DevOps Dozen . The awards recognized both JFrog Artifactory as the "Best DevOps Commercial Solution" and JFrog Co-Founder and CEO, Shlomi Ben Haim, as the "Best DevOps Solution Provider Executive". DevOps.com holds the DevOps Dozen awards annually to recognize the best of the best in the global DevOps marketplace.

JFrog wins Best DevOps Commercial Solution Shlomi Ben Haim - Co-Founder and CEO of JFrog

JFrog was awarded the "Best DevOps Commercial Solution" for JFrog Artifactory, the Universal Repository Manager , supporting all major packaging formats, build tools, and CI servers . Artifactory had a number of notable achievements in 2018, such as surpassing millions of open-source developers, 5,000 unique clients, including 70% of the Fortune 100. JFrog Artifactory is the only muti-cloud, hybrid solution available as cloud and on-prem. JFrog added dozens of technology integrations, and in 2018 became the first repository on the market to support Go; and served as the back-end of JFrog GoCenter, the first free and open-source registry for Go language modules . JFrog Artifactory had a recognition-filled 2018, also receiving awards as a DevOps Innovator from IDC , a member of the Forbes Cloud 100 and as a 451 Research Firestarter .

"It's been an amazing journey since Artifactory first started as an open source project over a decade ago," said Yoav Landman, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of JFrog. "To go from such small beginnings to now having Artifactory and the JFrog platform recognized as the top DevOps tool in the world, is both thrilling and extremely motivating. I'm looking forward to keep providing the community with solutions that allow DevOps to release software in an ever-increasing speed."

JFrog's CEO, Shlomi Ben Haim , was recognized by the DevOps Dozen as the "Best DevOps Solution Provider Executive". Together with co-founders Yoav Landman and Fred Simon , Shlomi has guided JFrog from the inception, creating a leading, VC-backed, DevOps company that empowers the DevOps worldwide revolution. With the JFrog Xray and JFrog Enterprise+ platform releases, in the last two years, JFrog continues to push forward towards becoming the global hub of all software updates.

"When you are part of a company that strives to solve developers and community pain, you focus on the community and market need and build the business accordingly," said Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-Founder and CEO of JFrog. "I'm honored and humbled to receive the 2018 DevOps Dozen award. JFrog's mission is to grant our users the ability to update software continuously, as if software was liquid, while ensuring fast secure and smooth binaries distribution with zero downtime. While this may be an individual award, it's an indication that we, as frogs, are achieving our mission. I'm looking forward to further expanding how we empower DevOps through 2019 and beyond."

According to DevOps.com, this year they received thousands of initial nominations from the public, which their team refined to a select a small group of finalists. DevOps Dozen nominations are held each year in the autumn, with ultimate winners - selected by a diverse judging panel - announced every January.

About JFrog - the Liquid Software Company

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory , the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all type of binaries. JFrog products are available as open-source , on-premise , and on the cloud on AWS , Microsoft Azure , and Google Cloud . As the leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps Solution , the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. Trusted by more than 5,000 customers, the world's top brands, such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, Netflix, Uber, VMware, and Spotify depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com .

JFrog Media Contact:

Alona Stein

Blonde 2.0 for JFrog

Alona@blonde20.com

SOURCE JFrog