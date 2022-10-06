JFS Named a Top 10 Largest Pittsburgh-area Money Manager by Pittsburgh Business Times

Wealth management firm recognized in the Top 10 of Pittsburgh local firms

HERMITAGE, Pa., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JFS Wealth Advisors is delighted to announce that it has been recognized by the Pittsburgh Business Times as one of the local area's largest Money Managers in 2022. JFS has been listed as a Top 10 local firm.

"We are honored to be included in the top 10 Money Managers by Pittsburgh Business Times," said Robert Jazwinski, CPA/PFS, CFP®, President and Managing Partner of JFS Wealth Advisors, "and to have our team's hard work recognized in the Pittsburgh area."

JFS Wealth Advisors, a full-service wealth management firm with locations across the country

The Pittsburgh Business Times is part of The Business Journals providing comprehensive coverage of business news from a local, regional and national perspective. The Business Journals have an audience of over 10 million people reached via 44 websites, 64 publications and over 700 annual industry leading events. For the largest Pittsburgh-area Money Managers ranking, the firms were asked to provide discretionary assets under management as of December 31, 2021. If that number was not submitted, the number that was included was the most recent available from the firm or from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly to obtain or use this ranking.

About JFS Wealth Advisors

JFS Wealth Advisors, a full-service firm with 9 locations, is dedicated to helping financially successful individuals and families live their dreams by providing integrated financial planning and investment strategies for every stage of life. Honesty and integrity are at the core of their professional philosophy, and they believe in taking the time to get to know their clients' goals, challenges, and vision for the future.

SOURCE JFS Wealth Advisors