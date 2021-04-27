JG Wentworth Welcomes Andrey Zelenovsky as their Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

"We are thrilled to have Andrey's leadership and experience and believe he will be instrumental in continuing to expand the use of systems and technology within the company," said Ajai Nair, CIO. "His extensive background in application development and business robotic automation software brings a wealth of knowledge to the team that is necessary to accelerate a successful digital transformation, allowing us to faster determine measurable business benefits and better serve our customers."

Andrey joins the JG Wentworth team from UiPath where he served as Director on their Competitive and Market Intelligence team. During his tenure at UiPath he utilized data mining techniques to analyze the marketplaces, enable sales and predict cashflows.

"I am excited to join a market leader focused on helping customers improve their financial health. I look forward to this unique opportunity to be part of the evolution of JG Wentworth by leveraging AI and automation to positively impact our customers' lives," said Andrey.

Andrey earned his Bachelor of Science in both Information & Systems Engineering and Analytical Finance from the Lehigh University and holds a Master of Science from The George Washington University and a Master of Business Administration from New York University, Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

About JG Wentworth

JG Wentworth is a financial services company that focuses on helping customers who are experiencing financial hardship or need to quickly access cash. Its services include debt relief, structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, lottery and casino payment purchasing. J.G. Wentworth was founded in 1991 and currently has offices in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, Radnor, Pennsylvania and Rockville, Maryland.

For more information about J.G. Wentworth visit www.jgwentworth.com or use the information provided below.

