Jianpu Completes Registration of its Financial Services Application, Rong360, with China's NIFA

BEIJING, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu," or the "Company") (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for the discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, today announced that it has completed its registration and the required information filing for its mobile application, Rong360, with the National Internet Finance Association of China ("NIFA"), the national self-regulatory body for China's internet finance industry that is backed by the People's Bank of China ("PBOC").

Mr. David Ye, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jianpu, commented, "In our almost nine years of operations, Rong360 | Jianpu Technology has long been cultivating a strong track-record when it comes to user privacy protection, data encryption and information safety, treating the security and protection of user data as a critical component and highest priority of our business. We are pleased that the Rong 360 App is included amongst the select accredited list for registration with NIFA. It demonstrates the recognition by government authorities of our secure and reliable operation and service. We will continue to work directly alongside NIFA as we promote intelligent financial services, advance financial inclusion, reduce the barrier and cost of financial services and finally, ensure and encourage consumer rights protection and education.

"As mobile internet continues its expansion as an integral part of our daily lives, cybersecurity is more critical than ever. We will continue to embrace regulatory compliance and collaborate closely with regulators to promote the healthy and sustainable development of the digital finance service industry. With our proprietary technology capabilities and a strict user privacy protection mechanism in place, we remain dedicated to being everyone's financial partner, providing personalized and convenient financial services to our users while firmly safeguarding their personal information," Mr. Ye concluded.

PBOC has been tightening its oversight of financial mobile applications to reduce information-associated financial risks and protect user data privacy. In September 2019, it issued financial mobile application software security management specifications, and tasked NIFA to execute the mobile app registration process. Financial institutions, such as banks, brokerage houses, fund managers, insurance companies, payment service providers, and other ecosystem participants including FinTech companies, are encouraged to submit application and self-inspection reports on their financial services apps. NIFA is responsible for the registration and filing process, and publishes the list of accredited mobile applications accordingly.

Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. By leveraging its deep data insights and proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user's particular financial needs and credit profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management and end-to-end solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with users, financial service providers and other parties it collaborate with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

