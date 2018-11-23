Jianpu Technology Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in January 2019

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu," or the "Company") (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

UBS Greater China Conference, January 7, 2019 at the Pudong Shangri-La Hotel in Shanghai

at the Pudong Shangri-La Hotel in Morgan Stanley China New Economy Summit, January 8-9, 2019 at the Rosewood Hotel in Beijing

at the Rosewood Hotel in Deutsche Bank 17th Annual dbAccess China Conference, January 14, 2019 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Shenzhen

Management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at the sponsoring bank.

About Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. By leveraging its deep data insights and proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user's particular financial needs and credit profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management and end-to-end solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with users, financial service providers and other parties it collaborate with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jianpu Technology Inc.

Oscar Chen

Tel: +86 (10) 6242-7068

E-mail: IR@rong360.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Ross Warner

Tel: +86 (10) 5730-6202

E-mail: jianpu@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: jianpu@tpg-ir.com

SOURCE Jianpu Technology Inc.

