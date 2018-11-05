Jianpu Technology Inc. to Present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on November 14, 2018

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or the "Company") (NYSE: JT) based in Beijing, and focused on operating a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, today announced that Jianpu Technology Inc., Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daqing (David) Ye will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 14, 2018. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 14, 2018

TIME: 11:00 a.m. US Eastern Time

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/111415dbVICprepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask international companies their questions in real-time and to download a company's information in their "virtual trade booth" in the Exhibits section. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

Participation is free of charge.

It is recommended that investors pre-register to save time and receive event updates.

Company Highlights

Jianpu is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China .

. Jianpu's platform model is uniquely positioned in China's retail financial services market which is growing rapidly but remains underdeveloped.

retail financial services market which is growing rapidly but remains underdeveloped. Jianpu leverages its deep data insights and AI and other proprietary technologies to match users with products and to help financial service providers better target and serve users.

Jianpu is committed to providing users with super experience with curated products, tools and contents.

Jianpu has a strong track record of offering innovative and comprehensive solutions for financial service providers.

Jianpu has rapidly expanded user base and increased user engagement on its platform and achieved strong growth in the number of loan applications and credit card volumes.

Jianpu's platform maintained a large and diverse group of financial service providers offering financial products across a broad credit spectrum.

Jianpu achieved 110% year-over-year growth in revenue with improved operating efficiency for the first six months of 2018.

About Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. By leveraging its deep data insights and proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user's particular financial needs and credit profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management and end-to-end solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.

