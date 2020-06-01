Jif Launches Newest Product Innovation: Jif Squeeze Peanut Butter

Jif Squeeze Creamy peanut butter will be available online and at retailers nationwide starting in July. To be notified the moment this squeezable, peanut-buttery goodness is available, visit Jif.com and sign up for an email notification.

"Jif lovers enjoy their Jif in a variety of ways—in smoothies and snacks, as a key ingredient in cooking and baking, or even eating it 'straight up' with a spoon," said Rebecca Scheidler, Vice President, Marketing for the Jif Brand. "With our new squeezable pouch, we're making it even easier and quicker for Jif lovers everywhere to get their Jif fix. No more 'peanut butter knuckles' when you're trying to get the last ounce of goodness from the bottom of the peanut butter jar – No knife. No spoon. No problem!"

Jif Squeeze Creamy Peanut Butter comes in a 13oz. pouch (multiple servings in the pouch).

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray™ Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

