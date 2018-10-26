ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jill Gann Burlingame, Ph.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Psychology in recognition of her role as a Therapist at My Mental Health.

My Mental Health is a nationally serving entity that specializes in providing Psychological services. A full service clinic, the practice has been serving local residents for over twenty seven years. Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the practice specializes in Psychological and Psychiatric Evaluations, Children, Adolescents & Adults Counseling and Psychotherapy, Medication Management, Couples Counseling, Psychological Testing and Gender Issues.

As a Certified Hypnotherapist that has gathered over twenty two years of experience in the field of Psychology, Dr. Jill Gann Burlingame has established herself as a prominent professional in the field. Throughout her career, Dr. Burlingame has gained extensive knowledge within the areas of Holistic psychological services. Dr. Burlingame is adept in using a wide variety of counseling techniques such as, DBT, EMDR, hypnotherapy, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.

When asked her advice to newcomers in the field, Dr. Burlingame emphasizes the importance of being able to "put your ego in the trunk of your car, work as a team, and say "fire me if I am not the right fit for you as a psychologist." Attributing her success to her client's receptive nature to holistic psychological methods incorporating hypnotherapy and aromatherapy, Dr. Burlingame states "we live in a very fast-faced technological world that is partly responsible for behavioral/psychological problems."

Early in her career, Dr. Burlingame obtained her PhD in 1995 from the University of California. In her previous years, Dr. Burlingame attained her Master of Education Degree and Master of Business Administration Degree.

Dr. Burlingame is the author of over 32 professional journal articles and two books "How Do You Like Your Eggs" and "The Egg Hunt". She has also published two national normed career assessment instruments, The Vocational Implications of Personality (V.I.P), and the VIP Junior, to assess the impact of personality on career choice and satisfaction.

In an effort to further advance her professional career, Dr. Burlingame is an esteemed member of several organizations including the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis.

When she is not working, Dr. Burlingame enjoys writing, painting and restoring homes. Additionally, in her spare time she loves enjoying the teachings of Milton Erickson.

Dr. Burlingame dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her father, Joseph P. Kostyk.

