Jillian C. Evanko appointed to Alliant Energy Board of Directors

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliant Energy Board of Directors has appointed Jillian C. Evanko as a new director effective February 25, 2019. Ms. Evanko, 41, is the Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Financial Officer, and Director of Chart Industries, Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLS) a diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment, packaged solutions and value-add services used throughout the gas-to-liquid cycle.

"We're excited that Jill will join our board of directors," said Patricia L. Kampling, Alliant Energy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "She brings valuable insight to the board, not only as a chief executive of a respected industrial company, but also from her dynamic and diverse background of professional experiences."

Ms. Evanko joined Chart Industries in February 2017 as Vice President of Finance and then became Chief Financial Officer on March 1, 2017. She was named CEO in June 2018. Previously, she served as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Truck-Lite Co., LLC since October 2016. Prior to her position at Truck-Lite Co., LLC, Ms. Evanko held multiple executive positions at Dover Corporation and its subsidiaries, including the role of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dover Fluids since January 2014. Prior to joining Dover in 2004, Ms. Evanko worked in valuation services at Arthur Andersen, LLP and also held audit and accounting roles for Honeywell and Sony Corporation of America.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated energy service to 965,000 electric and 415,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg's 2019 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation

Related Links

http://www.alliantenergy.com

