"Jim Allison: Breakthrough" Documentary to Debut Nationwide in Theaters this September

Jim Allison: Breakthrough tells the story behind Nobel Prize-winning scientist, Dr. James Allison, and his journey to discover how the immune system can cure cancer. The documentary offers an intimate portrait of an unconventional, iconoclastic scientist, whose groundbreaking research lead to a new treatment for cancer – a disease which took the lives of Dr. Allison's mother and brother. The film's score, written by Nebraska composer Mark Orton and Willie Nelson's harmonica player Mickey Raphael, imbues Jim's love of outlaw country music into the story.

Jim Allison: Breakthrough's theatrical release follows a strong showing at major film festivals nationwide. The film screens at the Seattle International Film Festival on May 19 and 20. For more information visit www.breakthroughdoc.com or follow Jim Allison: Breakthrough on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Director Bill Haney

Jim Allison: Breakthrough director Bill Haney is the co-founder of Uncommon Productions. He has written, directed, or produced 17 films including The Price of Sugar, which won the audience award at SXSW in 2007, and The Last Mountain, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2011. Bill is a tech entrepreneur and inventor, and presently serves as Co-founder and CEO of Dragonfly Therapeutics and Skyhawk Therapeutics.

About Dada Films

Dada Films was founded in 2005 and is a full-service distribution, marketing and publicity company specializing in quality narrative and documentary films for the U.S. marketplace. Their Foreign and English language films have been nominated and have won numerous Oscars, Golden Globes, and National Film Critics' Awards as well as having been honored at the most prestigious Film Festivals in the world including Cannes, Venice, Berlin, Toronto, Telluride, Sundance and SXSW.

