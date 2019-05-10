"Jim Allison: Breakthrough" Documentary to Debut Nationwide in Theaters this September
May 10, 2019, 11:45 ET
The new documentary on Dr. James Allison, 2018 Nobel Prize winner for the invention of cancer immunotherapy, follows its World Premiere at South by Southwest with its release in September 2019, in over one hundred independent theaters across the U.S.
BOSTON, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncommon Productions today announced its latest documentary Jim Allison: Breakthrough, showcases in theaters nationwide beginning Friday, September 27, 2019. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bill Haney and narrated by Woody Harrelson, the film World Premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival ("SXSW") this Spring. The film will be distributed in over 100 theaters across 50 U.S. cities, by Dada Films.
Jim Allison: Breakthrough tells the story behind Nobel Prize-winning scientist, Dr. James Allison, and his journey to discover how the immune system can cure cancer. The documentary offers an intimate portrait of an unconventional, iconoclastic scientist, whose groundbreaking research lead to a new treatment for cancer – a disease which took the lives of Dr. Allison's mother and brother. The film's score, written by Nebraska composer Mark Orton and Willie Nelson's harmonica player Mickey Raphael, imbues Jim's love of outlaw country music into the story.
Jim Allison: Breakthrough's theatrical release follows a strong showing at major film festivals nationwide. The film screens at the Seattle International Film Festival on May 19 and 20. For more information visit www.breakthroughdoc.com or follow Jim Allison: Breakthrough on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
About Director Bill Haney
Jim Allison: Breakthrough director Bill Haney is the co-founder of Uncommon Productions. He has written, directed, or produced 17 films including The Price of Sugar, which won the audience award at SXSW in 2007, and The Last Mountain, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2011. Bill is a tech entrepreneur and inventor, and presently serves as Co-founder and CEO of Dragonfly Therapeutics and Skyhawk Therapeutics.
About Dada Films
Dada Films was founded in 2005 and is a full-service distribution, marketing and publicity company specializing in quality narrative and documentary films for the U.S. marketplace. Their Foreign and English language films have been nominated and have won numerous Oscars, Golden Globes, and National Film Critics' Awards as well as having been honored at the most prestigious Film Festivals in the world including Cannes, Venice, Berlin, Toronto, Telluride, Sundance and SXSW.
