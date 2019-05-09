Jim Allison: Breakthrough documentary to screen at Seattle International Film Festival
May 09, 2019, 12:51 ET
The new documentary film on Dr. James Allison, 2018 Nobel Prize winner for the invention of cancer immunotherapy, makes its Seattle Premiere following its World Premiere at South by Southwest
BOSTON, May, 9 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncommon Productions ("Uncommon") today announced their latest documentary, Jim Allison: Breakthrough will screen at the Seattle International Film Festival ("SIFF") in Seattle, WA. Directed by filmmaker Bill Haney and narrated by Woody Harrelson, the film World Premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival ("SXSW") this Spring and will screen at SIFF on May 19th and 20th.
Jim Allison: Breakthrough tells the story behind Nobel Prize-winning scientist, Dr. Jim Allison, and his journey to discover how the immune system can cure cancer. Filmed before his Nobel nomination, the documentary offers an intimate portrait of an unconventional, iconoclastic scientist, whose groundbreaking research lead to a new treatment for cancer – a disease which took the lives of Dr. Allison's mother and older brother.
"I was interested in doing a documentary that united Americans. We live in a polarized time," said director Bill Haney. "One of the blessings of Jim's work is there are no Americans who are pro-cancer. By watching the amazing work of Jim and his team of inspiring collaborators, we can see how to work together for the common good."
Beyond Dr. Allison's scientific achievements, he is an avid harmonica player and fan of Willie Nelson's music – having played on stage with him on several occasions, including at Austin City Limits in 2016. The film's score - written by Nebraska composer Mark Orton and Willie Nelson's harmonica player Mickey Raphael – imbues Jim's love of outlaw country music into the story.
For more information on Jim Allison: Breakthrough: visit www.breakthroughdoc.com or follow Jim Allison: Breakthrough on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
About Director Bill Haney
Jim Allison: Breakthrough director Bill Haney is the co-founder of Uncommon Productions, and has written, directed, or produced 17 films including The Price of Sugar, which won the audience award at SXSW in 2007, and The Last Mountain, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2011. Bill is also a tech entrepreneur and inventor. He is the co-founder and CEO of Dragonfly Therapeutics and Skyhawk Therapeutics.
