Jim Allison: Breakthrough documentary to screen at Seattle International Film Festival

Jim Allison: Breakthrough tells the story behind Nobel Prize-winning scientist, Dr. Jim Allison, and his journey to discover how the immune system can cure cancer. Filmed before his Nobel nomination, the documentary offers an intimate portrait of an unconventional, iconoclastic scientist, whose groundbreaking research lead to a new treatment for cancer – a disease which took the lives of Dr. Allison's mother and older brother.

"I was interested in doing a documentary that united Americans. We live in a polarized time," said director Bill Haney. "One of the blessings of Jim's work is there are no Americans who are pro-cancer. By watching the amazing work of Jim and his team of inspiring collaborators, we can see how to work together for the common good."



Beyond Dr. Allison's scientific achievements, he is an avid harmonica player and fan of Willie Nelson's music – having played on stage with him on several occasions, including at Austin City Limits in 2016. The film's score - written by Nebraska composer Mark Orton and Willie Nelson's harmonica player Mickey Raphael – imbues Jim's love of outlaw country music into the story.

For more information on Jim Allison: Breakthrough: visit www.breakthroughdoc.com or follow Jim Allison: Breakthrough on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Director Bill Haney

Jim Allison: Breakthrough director Bill Haney is the co-founder of Uncommon Productions, and has written, directed, or produced 17 films including The Price of Sugar, which won the audience award at SXSW in 2007, and The Last Mountain, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2011. Bill is also a tech entrepreneur and inventor. He is the co-founder and CEO of Dragonfly Therapeutics and Skyhawk Therapeutics.

