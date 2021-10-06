Jim Andersen Joins SG360° Board of Directors

WHEELING, Ill., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SG360°, an industry-leading provider of performance-driven direct marketing solutions, is excited to announce James (Jim) Andersen has enthusiastically accepted an appointment to the SG360° Board of Directors. SG360° anticipates benefitting from Mr. Andersen's storied decades of experience in direct marketing.

Having spent his entire career—beginning in the late 1970s—in the direct mail sphere, Mr. Andersen was most recently CEO of IWCO Direct for 20 years. His leadership skills and accomplishments over the years have been recognized and rewarded by his peers. Andersen was inducted into the Printing Impressions/RIT Printing Industry Hall of Fame in 2008, and was deeply honored to be chosen as the 2010 Harry V. Quadracci VISION Award recipient from the Printing Industries of America. Additionally, Mr. Andersen has served on numerous other boards including the Printing Industry of Minnesota, the Envelope Manufacturers Association, Minnesota Business Partnership (MBP), and the Direct Marketing Association's finance committee.

Given his affinity for team building and developing strategies, Mr. Andersen looks forward to working closely with SG360° President and CEO John Wallace and the leadership team to leverage SG360°'s innovative production platform and aptitude for advanced technologies to evolve the capabilities of direct marketing mail and help drive customers to greater return on investment.

"John Wallace and I have developed an excellent working relationship as suppliers and resources for each other over the years. We came to understand quickly that our values are closely aligned, and we have a genuine comfort level working together," explained Mr. Andersen.

John Wallace adds, "I am honored to have Jim join our board at this opportune time in the history of SG360°. We have a variety of growth opportunities in front of us, and my leadership team and I look forward to partnering with Jim to gain valuable insight on how best to shape our journey forward."

Mr. Andersen is especially looking forward to helping Mr. Wallace address recent upheavals in the business world at large. He hopes to be a sounding board as Mr. Wallace continues to expertly navigate SG360°'s way through the ongoing issues related to COVID-19; supply chain irregularities, labor shortages, wage increases… issues well beyond the historical norm.

"I was flattered and humbled by the offer to join the Board," continued Andersen. "I have high regard for ICV Partners (SG360°'s controlling owner), having dealings with them previously, and extremely high regard for John personally and professionally. Accepting this offer was an absolute no brainer."

Mr. Wallace concurs, stating "I'm very excited to see what our future together brings."

Since 1956, SG360° has thrived by anticipating and addressing client needs in the ever-changing direct marketing sphere. By continually redefining what direct mail is and what it can do, they have become an industry-leading provider of omnichannel direct marketing solutions. SG360°'s dedication to quality is regularly reflected in the multiple industry awards they receive annually; 12 so far in 2021.

Melanie De Caprio

SG360°

312-388-4894

[email protected]

SOURCE SG360°, a Segerdahl Company