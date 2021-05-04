Jim Beam® Releases Refreshing Ready-To-Drink Highball Cocktails Just In Time For Summer As The Perfect Alternative To Beer

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Jim Beam® is shaking up the canned beverage aisle by launching two ready-to-drink cocktails made with a bourbon base: the Jim Beam® Classic Highball and the Jim Beam® Ginger Highball. The canned cocktails are the latest innovation from the world's No. 1 bourbon that offers drinkers a refreshing, convenient alternative to beer – the perfect drink for cookouts, BBQs, tailgates, sports viewing (when and where safe) and more this summer.

The Jim Beam Classic Highball combines Jim Beam Bourbon, bubbly seltzer and a hint of citrus for ultimate refreshment. The Jim Beam Ginger Highball combines Jim Beam Bourbon and crisp ginger ale, for a bold and balanced taste. Both flavors were inspired by the sessionable, cult-favorite handmade Highball cocktail, which is made by mixing chilled Jim Beam Bourbon with ice and ice-cold, highly carbonated soda water or ginger ale.

"We know that so many drinkers get tired of beer and crave something refreshing, lighter and more balanced," said Malini Patel, Managing Director for the James B. Beam Distilling Co. at Beam Suntory. "Our new ready-to-drink Highballs are the perfect way to enjoy Jim Beam in a new, refreshing way – whether you're a bourbon fan or you're trying bourbon for the first time."

The new releases come in at 5 percent ABV each and are available as a four-pack or as single 355ml slender cans at select retailers nationwide. The Jim Beam® Classic Highball and Ginger Highball have a suggested retail price of $9.99 for a four-pack and $2.50 for a single can (12 fl oz).

