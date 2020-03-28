Jim Campbell Beams Prayer Flags in a Message of Hope and Healing Atop San Francisco's Tallest Building

Prayer flags have for centuries been hung outside temples and along mountain passes throughout the Himalayas to promote peace, compassion, strength, and wisdom. The prayers and mantras written on the flags are blown by the wind to spread good will and compassion into the world. These particular flags were filmed by the artist several years ago outside a Buddhist temple in Yunnan, China.

Day for Night was conceived by the artist to be uniquely responsive to and reflective of the lives of Bay Area residents. Unlike traditional static public art, Day for Night is constantly evolving, integrating the civic fabric as a visual reflection of the surrounding landscape and community.

The San Francisco Bay Area was the first region in the nation to mandate a shelter in place order, starting on March 17, in response to the growing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Day for Night:

The public artwork Day for Night by Jim Campbell was commissioned by Boston Properties and inaugurated on May 22, 2018. Situated at 1,000 feet above the heart of San Francisco, Day for Night is unprecedented in the realm of permanent public art, including its height and the complexity of its engineering. 11,000 custom-designed, flexible armatures are mounted on perforated aluminum panels surrounding the exterior top six floors of the tower. LEDs embedded at the tips of the armatures shine inward to reflect off the building, creating an atmospheric glow that correlates to San Francisco's foggy climate.

Day for Night is designed to be a visual diary of the surrounding landscape and community, replaying recorded footage of the ocean, bay, sky, and city life on a nightly basis. Floating above the night skyline, Day for Night is visible for 20 miles around the Bay Area and has become the new cultural icon for the tech-innovation capital of the world.

About Jim Campbell:

Jim Campbell was born in Chicago in 1956 and moved to San Francisco after earning degrees in Mathematics and Engineering from MIT. His custom electronic sculptures and installations have made him a leading figure in the use of computer technology as an art form. Hosfelt Gallery has represented Jim Campbell since 2000, and presented its 12th solo exhibition of his work, Closer to Nothing, from December 14, 2019 – January 25, 2020. An exhibition spanning the last 20 years of Campbell's work is on view at The Anderson Collection at Stanford through August 3, 2020.

For more information about Jim Campbell, visit our website at http://hosfeltgallery.com/artist/jim-campbell/

