Jim Crowley Appointed to the Board of the Financial Services Institute

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon's Pershing (Pershing) today announced that Financial Services Institute (FSI) has appointed Pershing Chief Operating Officer Jim Crowley to its Board of Directors.

"Pershing was among the first firms to support the creation of FSI and we are thrilled to welcome Jim to our Board of Directors," said FSI President & CEO Dale Brown. "Jim's insights and connections will be instrumental in carrying forward our mission of creating a healthier regulatory environment for our members."

FSI is the only organization that advocates solely on behalf of independent financial advisors and independent financial services firms. Since 2004, through advocacy, education and public awareness, FSI has successfully promoted a more responsible regulatory environment for more than 100 independent financial services firm members and their 160,000+ affiliated financial advisors – who comprise over 60 percent of all producing registered representatives. The organization effects change through involvement in FINRA governance as well as constructive engagement in the regulatory and legislative processes, working to create a healthier regulatory environment for FSI members so they can provide affordable, objective advice to hard-working Main Street Americans.

"I am honored to be appointed to the board of FSI," said Crowley. "We have been a longtime advocate of FSI's mission and we share the organization's long-term commitment to ensuring all individuals have access to competent and affordable financial advice. I very much look forward to advancing that vision and working with FSI leadership, our industry peers, clients and regulators to create an environment where our industry can continue to thrive."

As COO of Pershing, Crowley ensures that Pershing has the operational controls, reporting procedures, systems and talent in place to support its business. Prior to assuming the role of COO, Crowley served as Pershing's chief relationship officer, working side-by-side with clients to help them build sustainable and profitable businesses, service their clients more effectively and deliver an exceptional end-to-end experience.

Crowley previously served on the Securities Industry Institute® Board of Trustees, where he held the role of chairman between 2007 and 2009, and has been a member of the organization since 1988. He is a frequent speaker at client and industry events on business trends and strategy and has been recognized within Pershing for his outstanding leadership.

About BNY Mellon's Pershing

BNY Mellon's Pershing and its affiliates provide a comprehensive network of global financial business solutions to advisors, broker-dealers, family offices, hedge fund and '40 Act fund managers, registered investment advisor firms and wealth managers. Many of the world's most sophisticated and successful financial services firms rely on Pershing for clearing and custody; investment, wealth and retirement solutions; technology and enterprise data management; trading services; prime brokerage and business consulting. Pershing helps clients improve profitability and drive growth, create capacity and efficiency, attract and retain talent, and manage risk and regulation. With a network of offices worldwide, Pershing provides business-to-business solutions to clients representing approximately 7 million investor accounts globally. Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. Additional information is available on pershing.com, or follow us on Twitter @Pershing.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of December 31, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.7 trillion in assets under management.

BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

CONTACT:

Sanuber Grohe

BNY Mellon's Pershing

+1 201 413 2247

sanuberbilguvar.grohe@pershing.com

SOURCE BNY Mellon

Related Links

http://www.bnymellon.com

